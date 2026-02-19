Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup Super 8s: Format, Groups, Full Schedule & Road To Semi-Finals Explained

T20 World Cup Super 8s: Format, Groups, Full Schedule & Road To Semi-Finals Explained

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s format explained: Groups, schedule, semi-final qualification rules and everything else that you need to know.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: The T20 World Cup began with 20 teams in the fray, but the race for the trophy has now narrowed significantly. Top two teams from each group have advanced beyond the opening phase, and the spotlight shifts to the Super 8s stage, which gets underway February 21, 2026. From here, only eight teams remain in the hunt for global T20 supremacy. Cricket heavyweights including India, Pakistan, England, as well as New Zealand headline this phase, alongside Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa.

With the stakes rising, here is a detailed look at how the Super 8 will unfold and determine the semi-finalists.

How The T20 WC Super 8s Format Works

The remaining T20 World Cup teams have been split into two separate groups of four in the Super 8s stage.

Each side will contest three fixtures, facing every other team in its group once, similar to a mini league format. Points accumulated across these matches will decide standings.

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe
Group 2: England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

At the conclusion of the group fixtures, the top two finishers from each pool will progress to the semi-finals. Teams placed third and fourth in their respective groups will exit the tournament.

Path To T20 WC Semi-Finals

The knockout structure is straightforward. The team finishing first in Group 1 will meet the second-placed side from Group 2 in a semi-final. The other semi-final will see the Group 2 table-toppers face the runners-up from Group 1.

There is also a logistical caveat involving Pakistan. Should they advance to either the semi-final or final, that match will be staged in Sri Lanka.

T20 World Cup Super 8s Full Schedule

Unlike the group phase, which saw three matches played daily, the Super 8 schedule is more staggered.

  • February 21: New Zealand vs. Pakistan (R. Premadasa Stadium)
  • February 22: Sri Lanka vs. England (Pallekele Stadium)
  • February 22: India vs. South Africa (Narendra Modi Stadium)
  • February 23: Zimbabwe vs West Indies (Wankhede Stadium)
  • February 24: England vs. Pakistan (Pallekele Stadium)
  • February 25: Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand (R. Premadasa Stadium)
  • February 26: West Indies vs. South Africa ( Narendra Modi Stadium)
  • February 26: India vs. Zimbabwe (MA Chidambaram Stadium)
  • February 27: England vs New Zealand (R. Premadasa Stadium)
  • February 28: Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan (Pallekele Stadium)
  • March 1: Zimbabwe vs. South Africa (Arun Jaitley Stadium)
  • March 1: India vs West Indies (Eden Gardens Stadium)

As can be seen, Most matchdays will host a single fixture, while three days will feature two games.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many teams are in the T20 World Cup Super 8s?

Eight teams have advanced to the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup. These teams are split into two groups of four.

What is the format of the T20 World Cup Super 8s?

Teams are divided into two groups of four and play each other once. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.

Which teams are in Group 1 of the Super 8s?

Group 1 consists of India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. These teams will compete against each other for a semi-final spot.

Which teams are in Group 2 of the Super 8s?

Group 2 includes England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. They will play each other to determine which two progress to the next stage.

How are the semi-final matches determined?

The winner of Group 1 will play the runner-up of Group 2, and the winner of Group 2 will play the runner-up of Group 1 in the semi-finals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Schedule T20 World Cup Super 8s T20 World Cup Super 8s Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
T20 World Cup Super 8s: Format, Groups, Full Schedule & Road To Semi-Finals Explained
T20 World Cup Super 8s: Format, Groups, Full Schedule & Road To Semi-Finals Explained
Cricket
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Opts To Field First At Manuka Oval
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Opts To Field First At Manuka Oval
Cricket
India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents, Match Dates, Timing, Live Streaming Info
India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents, Match Dates, Timing, Live Streaming Info
Cricket
Bangladesh Cricketers Wanted To Play T20 World Cup, Ex-ACC CEO Makes Startling Claim
Bangladesh Cricketers Wanted To Play T20 World Cup, Ex-ACC CEO Makes Startling Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget