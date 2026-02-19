T20 World Cup Super 8s: Format, Groups, Full Schedule & Road To Semi-Finals Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: The T20 World Cup began with 20 teams in the fray, but the race for the trophy has now narrowed significantly. Top two teams from each group have advanced beyond the opening phase, and the spotlight shifts to the Super 8s stage, which gets underway February 21, 2026. From here, only eight teams remain in the hunt for global T20 supremacy. Cricket heavyweights including India, Pakistan, England, as well as New Zealand headline this phase, alongside Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa.

With the stakes rising, here is a detailed look at how the Super 8 will unfold and determine the semi-finalists.

How The T20 WC Super 8s Format Works

The remaining T20 World Cup teams have been split into two separate groups of four in the Super 8s stage.

Each side will contest three fixtures, facing every other team in its group once, similar to a mini league format. Points accumulated across these matches will decide standings.

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Group 2: England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

At the conclusion of the group fixtures, the top two finishers from each pool will progress to the semi-finals. Teams placed third and fourth in their respective groups will exit the tournament.

Path To T20 WC Semi-Finals

The knockout structure is straightforward. The team finishing first in Group 1 will meet the second-placed side from Group 2 in a semi-final. The other semi-final will see the Group 2 table-toppers face the runners-up from Group 1.

There is also a logistical caveat involving Pakistan. Should they advance to either the semi-final or final, that match will be staged in Sri Lanka.

T20 World Cup Super 8s Full Schedule

Unlike the group phase, which saw three matches played daily, the Super 8 schedule is more staggered.

February 21: New Zealand vs. Pakistan (R. Premadasa Stadium)

February 22: Sri Lanka vs. England (Pallekele Stadium)

February 22: India vs. South Africa (Narendra Modi Stadium)

February 23: Zimbabwe vs West Indies (Wankhede Stadium)

February 24: England vs. Pakistan (Pallekele Stadium)

February 25: Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand (R. Premadasa Stadium)

February 26: West Indies vs. South Africa ( Narendra Modi Stadium)

February 26: India vs. Zimbabwe (MA Chidambaram Stadium)

February 27: England vs New Zealand (R. Premadasa Stadium)

February 28: Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan (Pallekele Stadium)

March 1: Zimbabwe vs. South Africa (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

March 1: India vs West Indies (Eden Gardens Stadium)

As can be seen, Most matchdays will host a single fixture, while three days will feature two games.