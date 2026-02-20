T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Complete Schedule, Match Timings For All Teams

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The road to the semi-finals has been set as the T20 World Cup 2026 enters its crucial Super 8 stage. Following a chaotic league phase that saw 2021 champions Australia crash out, the final eight teams have been divided into two heavyweight groups. The second round will kick off on February 21 in Colombo, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Super 8 Schedule

Date Match Group Venue Time (IST) Feb 21, Sat New Zealand vs Pakistan 2 R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7:00 PM Feb 22, Sun Sri Lanka vs England 2 Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy 3:00 PM Feb 22, Sun India vs South Africa 1 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:00 PM Feb 23, Mon West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:00 PM Feb 24, Tue England vs Pakistan 2 Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy 7:00 PM Feb 25, Wed New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2 R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7:00 PM Feb 26, Thu South Africa vs West Indies 1 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 3:00 PM Feb 26, Thu India vs Zimbabwe 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:00 PM Feb 27, Fri England vs New Zealand 2 R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7:00 PM Feb 28, Sat Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2 Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy 7:00 PM Mar 01, Sun South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 3:00 PM Mar 01, Sun India vs West Indies 1 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:00 PM

The Knockout Phase

Once the Super 8 stage concludes on March 1, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Semi-Final 1: March 4 (Kolkata)

Semi-Final 2: March 5 (Mumbai)

The Grand Finale: March 8 (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

Note: If Pakistan qualifies for the knockouts, the first semi-final and the final will be moved to the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as per a neutral venue agreement between the BCCI and PCB.

All Unbeaten Teams in One Bracket

In a statistical anomaly caused by the ICC’s pre-seeding system, Group 1 has become the tournament's "shark tank." This bracket features all four teams that finished the group stage with a perfect record: India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Because the seeds were locked in before the tournament began, these four titans will now battle for just two semi-final spots, ensuring that at least two of the tournament's most dominant sides will be eliminated early.

Group 2, meanwhile, houses the remaining four qualifiers: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, and New Zealand. While this group is composed entirely of runners-up, it remains incredibly competitive, featuring three former T20 World Cup champions. To avoid logistical hurdles, all Group 2 matches will be held in Sri Lanka, while Group 1 fixtures are spread across major Indian venues like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata.