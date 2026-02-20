Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Complete Schedule, Match Timings For All Teams

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Complete Schedule, Match Timings For All Teams

The Super 8s are here! From the "Group of Death" in India to the showdowns in Sri Lanka, check the complete T20 World Cup 2026 schedule and match timings for all teams.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The road to the semi-finals has been set as the T20 World Cup 2026 enters its crucial Super 8 stage. Following a chaotic league phase that saw 2021 champions Australia crash out, the final eight teams have been divided into two heavyweight groups. The second round will kick off on February 21 in Colombo, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Super 8 Schedule

Date Match Group Venue Time (IST)
Feb 21, Sat New Zealand vs Pakistan 2 R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7:00 PM
Feb 22, Sun Sri Lanka vs England 2 Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy 3:00 PM
Feb 22, Sun India vs South Africa 1 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:00 PM
Feb 23, Mon West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:00 PM
Feb 24, Tue England vs Pakistan 2 Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy 7:00 PM
Feb 25, Wed New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2 R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7:00 PM
Feb 26, Thu South Africa vs West Indies 1 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 3:00 PM
Feb 26, Thu India vs Zimbabwe 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:00 PM
Feb 27, Fri England vs New Zealand 2 R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7:00 PM
Feb 28, Sat Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2 Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy 7:00 PM
Mar 01, Sun South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 3:00 PM
Mar 01, Sun India vs West Indies 1 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:00 PM

The Knockout Phase

Once the Super 8 stage concludes on March 1, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Semi-Final 1: March 4 (Kolkata)

Semi-Final 2: March 5 (Mumbai)

The Grand Finale: March 8 (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

Note: If Pakistan qualifies for the knockouts, the first semi-final and the final will be moved to the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as per a neutral venue agreement between the BCCI and PCB.

All Unbeaten Teams in One Bracket

In a statistical anomaly caused by the ICC’s pre-seeding system, Group 1 has become the tournament's "shark tank." This bracket features all four teams that finished the group stage with a perfect record: India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Because the seeds were locked in before the tournament began, these four titans will now battle for just two semi-final spots, ensuring that at least two of the tournament's most dominant sides will be eliminated early.

Group 2, meanwhile, houses the remaining four qualifiers: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, and New Zealand. While this group is composed entirely of runners-up, it remains incredibly competitive, featuring three former T20 World Cup champions. To avoid logistical hurdles, all Group 2 matches will be held in Sri Lanka, while Group 1 fixtures are spread across major Indian venues like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if Pakistan qualifies for the knockouts?

If Pakistan qualifies, the first semi-final and the final will be moved to R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to a neutral venue agreement.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Super 8 Schedule T20 World Cup Super 8 Schedule T20 WC Group Standings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026: Jos Buttler 'Won't Bat 15 Overs' To Correct Poor Form, Hits Back At Critics Before Super 8s
T20 World Cup 2026: Jos Buttler 'Won't Bat 15 Overs' To Correct Poor Form, Hits Back At Critics Before Super 8s
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Complete Schedule, Match Timings For All Teams
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Complete Schedule, Match Timings For All Teams
Cricket
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Tickets: How To Watch Super 8 Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Tickets: How To Watch Super 8 Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium
Cricket
Why Indian Owned Teams Won't Sign Pakistani Players Under 'Unwritten Rule' In The Hundred
Why Indian Owned Teams Won't Sign Pakistani Players Under 'Unwritten Rule' In The Hundred
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget