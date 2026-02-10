T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: Group A, B, C And D Standings

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: Group A, B, C And D Standings

As of Feb 10, 1 PM, India leads Group A, while Zimbabwe and South Africa boast the strongest NRR in their respective groups for the T20 World Cup 2026. All groups' updated points table below.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Group A: Dominance from Subcontinent

India currently sits at the top of Group A with 2 points and a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.450 after defeating USA by 29 runs. Pakistan is in second place with 2 points and an NRR of +0.240 following a 3-wicket win against the Netherlands. Namibia has yet to play their first match.

Rank Team Played Won Points NRR
1 India 1 1 2 +1.450
2 Pakistan 1 1 2 +0.240
3 Namibia 0 0 0 0.000
4 Netherlands 1 0 0 -0.240
5 USA 1 0 0 -1.450
 

Group B: Rise of Zimbabwe

In a surprising turn, Zimbabwe leads Group B with an NRR of +2.702 after an 8-wicket victory over Oman. Co-hosts Sri Lanka are second with 2 points after beating Ireland by 20 runs. Australia’s campaign is still waiting to begin.

Rank Team Played Won Points NRR
1 Zimbabwe 1 1 2 +2.702
2 Sri Lanka 1 1 2 +1.000
3 Australia 0 0 0 0.000
4 Ireland 1 0 0 -1.000
5 Oman 1 0 0 -2.702
 

Group C: Scotland Shakes Order

West Indies leads Group C with 2 points and a high NRR of +1.750. Scotland has moved into second place after playing two games, securing 2 points with a win over Italy. England sits in third with 2 points after a narrow 4-run win over Nepal.

Rank Team Played Won Points NRR
1 West Indies 1 1 2 +1.750
2 Scotland 2 1 2 +0.950
3 England 1 1 2 +0.200
4 Nepal 1 0 0 -0.200
5 Italy 1 0 0 -3.650
 

Group D: Proteas Power

South Africa commands Group D with the highest NRR of the tournament (+2.850) following a 57-run defeat of Canada. New Zealand holds second place with 2 points after a 5-wicket win over Afghanistan. The UAE has yet to start their tournament.

Rank Team Played Won Points NRR
1 South Africa 1 1 2 +2.850
2 New Zealand 1 1 2 +1.162
3 UAE 0 0 0 0.000
4 Afghanistan 1 0 0 -1.162
5 Canada 1 0 0 -2.850
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team has the highest NRR in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far?

South Africa commands Group D with the highest NRR of the tournament, standing at +2.850.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026 T20 Word Cup Points Table T20 World Cup Group Standings
