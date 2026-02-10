South Africa commands Group D with the highest NRR of the tournament, standing at +2.850.
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Update: Group A, B, C And D Standings
As of Feb 10, 1 PM, India leads Group A, while Zimbabwe and South Africa boast the strongest NRR in their respective groups for the T20 World Cup 2026. All groups' updated points table below.
Group A: Dominance from Subcontinent
India currently sits at the top of Group A with 2 points and a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.450 after defeating USA by 29 runs. Pakistan is in second place with 2 points and an NRR of +0.240 following a 3-wicket win against the Netherlands. Namibia has yet to play their first match.
Group B: Rise of Zimbabwe
In a surprising turn, Zimbabwe leads Group B with an NRR of +2.702 after an 8-wicket victory over Oman. Co-hosts Sri Lanka are second with 2 points after beating Ireland by 20 runs. Australia’s campaign is still waiting to begin.
Group C: Scotland Shakes Order
West Indies leads Group C with 2 points and a high NRR of +1.750. Scotland has moved into second place after playing two games, securing 2 points with a win over Italy. England sits in third with 2 points after a narrow 4-run win over Nepal.
Group D: Proteas Power
South Africa commands Group D with the highest NRR of the tournament (+2.850) following a 57-run defeat of Canada. New Zealand holds second place with 2 points after a 5-wicket win over Afghanistan. The UAE has yet to start their tournament.