Watch: Kuldeep Yadav Touches Ravindra Jadeja's Feet At Wedding Reception

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Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Following his intimate wedding in the serene hills of Mussoorie, India’s premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav hosted a spectacular wedding reception at The Centrum in Lucknow on Tuesday. The event, which celebrated his marriage to childhood friend Vanshika Chadha, became a viral sensation after footage emerged of a deeply traditional moment between Kuldeep and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Kuldeep Yadav Touches Ravindra Jadeja’s Feet

Among the numerous high-profile guests, the appearance of Ravindra Jadeja and his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, garnered significant attention. In a video widely circulated across social media platforms, the seasoned all-rounder and the Gujarat MLA are seen walking onto the stage to present the newlyweds with a bouquet.

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Kuldeep Yadav touched the feet of Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja.



The way Rivaba blessed Kuldeep was heartwarming 🤌❤️ pic.twitter.com/FGwsl6nH1r — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 18, 2026

In a gesture reflecting deep respect and the traditional values of Indian cricket's brotherhood, Kuldeep Yadav is seen touching the feet of both Ravindra and Rivaba Jadeja to seek their blessings. The veteran couple, dressed in elegant ethnic attire, warmly embraced the groom and offered their best wishes for his new journey.

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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja attended the wedding reception of cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chaddha at Hotel The Centrum pic.twitter.com/1vYBBWkaWp — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2026

Political Bigwigs and Cricket Legends Gracing the Event

The reception was a massive gathering of power and talent, drawing top dignitaries from various sectors. According to reports from the venue, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were among the prominent political figures in attendance.

The cricketing fraternity was represented by India head coach Gautam Gambhir, alongside Kuldeep’s close teammates, including Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. Taking to Instagram to share his joy, Shikhar Dhawan posted pictures with the couple and mentioned via his caption that he wishes the beautiful couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

The aesthetics of the evening matched the stature of the guests. Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha arrived at the Lucknow venue in a magnificent vintage Rolls-Royce, setting a regal tone for the night. Kuldeep opted for a sophisticated black classic suit, while Vanshika looked radiant in a cream-colored saree.