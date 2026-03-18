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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Kuldeep Yadav Touches Ravindra Jadeja's Feet At Wedding Reception

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav Touches Ravindra Jadeja's Feet At Wedding Reception

Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding reception in Lucknow featured a viral moment where he sought blessings from Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba. The event was also attended by CM Yogi Adityanath and Gautam Gambhir,

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Following his intimate wedding in the serene hills of Mussoorie, India’s premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav hosted a spectacular wedding reception at The Centrum in Lucknow on Tuesday. The event, which celebrated his marriage to childhood friend Vanshika Chadha, became a viral sensation after footage emerged of a deeply traditional moment between Kuldeep and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Kuldeep Yadav Touches Ravindra Jadeja’s Feet

Among the numerous high-profile guests, the appearance of Ravindra Jadeja and his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, garnered significant attention. In a video widely circulated across social media platforms, the seasoned all-rounder and the Gujarat MLA are seen walking onto the stage to present the newlyweds with a bouquet.

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In a gesture reflecting deep respect and the traditional values of Indian cricket's brotherhood, Kuldeep Yadav is seen touching the feet of both Ravindra and Rivaba Jadeja to seek their blessings. The veteran couple, dressed in elegant ethnic attire, warmly embraced the groom and offered their best wishes for his new journey.

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Political Bigwigs and Cricket Legends Gracing the Event

The reception was a massive gathering of power and talent, drawing top dignitaries from various sectors. According to reports from the venue, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were among the prominent political figures in attendance.

The cricketing fraternity was represented by India head coach Gautam Gambhir, alongside Kuldeep’s close teammates, including Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. Taking to Instagram to share his joy, Shikhar Dhawan posted pictures with the couple and mentioned via his caption that he wishes the beautiful couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

The aesthetics of the evening matched the stature of the guests. Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha arrived at the Lucknow venue in a magnificent vintage Rolls-Royce, setting a regal tone for the night. Kuldeep opted for a sophisticated black classic suit, while Vanshika looked radiant in a cream-colored saree.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Kuldeep Yadav host his wedding reception?

Kuldeep Yadav hosted his wedding reception at The Centrum in Lucknow. This event followed his intimate wedding in Mussoorie.

Who did Kuldeep Yadav touch the feet of at his reception?

Kuldeep Yadav touched the feet of Ravindra Jadeja and his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, as a gesture of respect to seek their blessings.

Which political figures attended Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception?

Prominent political figures like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were in attendance.

Were any notable cricketers present at Kuldeep Yadav's reception?

Yes, India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shikhar Dhawan were among the cricketers who graced the event.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
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Ravindra Jadeja Kuldeep Yadav Rivaba Jadeja Kuldeep Yadav Wedding
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