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The usually tense atmosphere of the Rajya Sabha gave way to laughter on Tuesday as retiring members delivered farewell speeches marked by warmth and camaraderie. Congress president and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge drew chuckles across party lines with a light-hearted remark reflecting on decades of political relationships.

Speaking about former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Kharge said, “I have known Deve Gowda ji for 54 years and worked with him. But I don’t know what happened. He dated us, loved us, but married Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” sparking laughter in the House, as per Hindustan Times. Even Narendra Modi, who was present, was seen smiling at the quip.

Bonds Beyond Politics Take Centre Stage

Kharge used the occasion to underline the enduring relationships built in public life, stressing that leaders “neither get tired nor retire” due to their commitment to the nation. His remarks highlighted how personal respect often transcends political rivalry in Parliament.

The farewell session stood out for its rare display of unity and shared memories, offering a contrast to the usual heated debates and disruptions that dominate proceedings.

PM Modi Praises Veterans, Urges New MPs To Learn

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the departing members, acknowledging their years of service and experience. He said, there is no full stop in politics. The future is waiting for you. Your experience and contribution will always be remembered,” he said.

Modi also encouraged newly elected MPs to draw inspiration from seasoned leaders like Deve Gowda, Kharge, and Pawar, noting their decades-long contributions to parliamentary life. He emphasised that discussions in the House, irrespective of political differences, foster mutual respect.

Farewell Session Marks Transition In Upper House

This year, 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha fell vacant, with 26 candidates elected unopposed and elections held for the remaining seats earlier this week.



The farewell event served as both a moment of reflection and a celebration of parliamentary legacy.