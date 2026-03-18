Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionEC Orders Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Ahead Of Bengal Polls, 13 District Magistrates Replaced

EC Orders Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Ahead Of Bengal Polls, 13 District Magistrates Replaced

EC orders transfer of key IAS officers in Bengal, appoints new DEOs across districts to boost poll preparedness ahead of 2026 elections.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Bengal Elections 2026: In a key move to tighten poll preparedness, the Election Commission of India has ordered the transfer and posting of several IAS officers ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The directive, issued from Kolkata, focuses on appointing District Magistrates-cum-District Election Officers (DM-cum-DEOs) across crucial districts.

Officials said the reshuffle is aimed at ensuring a neutral and efficient administrative setup in the run-up to the elections.

Key District Postings Announced

As per the order, the following officers have been assigned new roles:

  • Jitin Yadav (2016) – DM-cum-DEO, Cooch Behar
  • Sandeep Ghosh (2016) – DM-cum-DEO, Jalpaiguri
  • Vivek Kumar (2016) – DM-cum-DEO, Uttar Dinajpur
  • Rajanvir Singh Kapur (2012) – DM-cum-DEO, Malda
  • R Arjun (2010) – DM-cum-DEO, Murshidabad
  • Srikant Palli (2015) – DM-cum-DEO, Nadia
  • Sweta Agarwal (2016) – DM-cum-DEO, Purba Bardhaman
  • Smita Pandey (2005) – Municipal Commissioner, KMC-cum-DEO, Kolkata North
  • Randhir Kumar (2006) – DEO, Kolkata South
  • Shilpa Gourisaria (2009) – DM-cum-DEO, North 24 Parganas
  • Abhishek Kumar Tiwary (2012) – DM-cum-DEO, South 24 Parganas
  • Harishanker Panicker (2013) – DM-cum-DEO, Darjeeling
  • T Balasubramanian (2013) – DM-cum-DEO, Alipurduar


EC Transfers 5 DIGs

The ECI has ordered the transfer of five Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, directing immediate compliance and reshuffling key police leadership positions. Rathod Amitkumar Bharat, RR 2009 to be posted as DIG, Raiganj Range; Ajeet Singh Yadav, RR 2011 to be posted as DIG, Murshidabad; Shrihari Pandey, RR 2011 to be posted as DIG, Bardhaman; Kankar Prosad Barui, SPS 2007 to be posted as DIG, Presidency Range and Anjali Singh, RR 2009 to be posted as DIG, Jalpaiguri.

Immediate Implementation, Deadline Set

The Commission has directed that all postings be implemented with immediate effect. A compliance report confirming that the officers have assumed charge must be submitted by 5:00 PM on the specified deadline.

Bar On Election-Linked Roles for Transferred Officials

In a further directive, the Election Commission has clarified that officers transferred out of their current roles will not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polling process.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Election Commission of India ordered the transfer of IAS officers?

The transfers are a key move to tighten poll preparedness for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. They aim to ensure a neutral and efficient administrative setup.

What are the new postings for IAS officers in West Bengal?

Several IAS officers have been appointed as District Magistrates-cum-District Election Officers in crucial districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, and Murshidabad, among others.

When do these new postings need to be implemented?

All postings must be implemented with immediate effect. A compliance report confirming officers have assumed charge is due by 5:00 PM on the specified deadline.

Will transferred officers be involved in election-related duties?

No, officers transferred out of their current roles will not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polling process.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Mar 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
EC Orders Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Ahead Of Bengal Polls, 13 District Magistrates Replaced
EC Orders Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Ahead Of Bengal Polls, 13 District Magistrates Replaced
Election
TVK Candidate List: When Will Vijay Reveal First List For TN Polls? Chennai Seats, Key Leaders In Spotlight
TVK Candidate List: When Will Vijay Reveal First List For TN Polls? Chennai Seats, Key Leaders In Spotlight
Election
TMC Fields 52 Women Candidates For Bengal Elections 2026; Mamata Reinforces Women-Centric Push
TMC Fields 52 Women Candidates For Bengal Elections 2026; Mamata Reinforces Women-Centric Push
Election
Gaurav Gogoi Defends Pradyut Bordoloi, Alleges ‘Political Smear Campaign’ By BJP
Gaurav Gogoi Defends Pradyut Bordoloi, Alleges ‘Political Smear Campaign’ By BJP
Advertisement

Videos

LPG Crisis Hits Jaipur: Factories & Households Struggle as Cylinders Remain Scarce
LPG Crisis Hits India: Restaurants Shift to Diesel & Wood Stoves Amid Severe Cylinder Shortage
Urgent: Israel Declares Mustafa Khamenei Top Target as Iran’s New Supreme Leader Amid War
Breaking: Iran Retaliates with Massive Missile Strikes on Israel After Larijani’s Assassination
PARLIAMENT FAREWELL: Narendra Modi praises outgoing MPs, legacy lives on
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget