T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 Points Table, Highest Wicket-Takers, Run-Scorers Ahead Of IND vs ZIM Match

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 Points Table, Highest Wicket-Takers, Run-Scorers Ahead Of IND vs ZIM Match

For India, the most favourable scenario would be a big win for South Africa, ideally by a substantial margin. Any different result could weaken India’s prospects of securing a place in semi-finals.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 03:31 PM (IST)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament enters a critical phase today. England has already secured a semi-final berth from Group 2; Group 1 remains wide open as India prepares for its must-win encounter against Zimbabwe in Chennai. In other Group 1 clash, West Indies and South Africa face off today in Ahmedabad. From India's perspective, the ideal result would be a comprehensive South Africa win, preferably by a big margin. Any other outcome could dent India's chances of qualifying for semi-finals.

Group 1 points table - T20 World Cup 2026

1. West Indies - Played: 1, Won: 1, Lost: 0, NR: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +5.350

2. South Africa - Played: 1, Won: 1, Lost: 0, NR: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +3.800

3. India - Played: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 1, NR: 0, Points: 0, NRR: -3.800

4. Zimbabwe - Played: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 1, NR: 0, Points: 0, NRR: -5.350

Group 1 points table - T20 World Cup 2026

Leading Run Scorers (Top 5) - T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan currently leads the charts and is closing in on Virat Kohli's all-time record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition (319 runs).

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): 283 Runs (Highest Score: 100*)

Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies): 219 Runs (Highest Score: 85)

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): 208 Runs (Highest Score: 100*)

Harry Brook (England): 202 Runs (Highest Score: 100)

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka): 197 Runs (Highest Score: 61)

Leading Wicket Takers (Top 5) - T20 World Cup 2026

USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk remains the surprise package of the tournament, leading bowling charts after spectacular performances in the group stages.

1. S. van Schalkwyk (USA) - Wickets: 13, Best Bowling: 4/25

2. Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - Wickets: 11, Best Bowling: 4/17

3. Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka) - Wickets: 11, Best Bowling: 3/23

4. Marco Jansen (South Africa) - Wickets: 11, Best Bowling: 4/22

5. Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - Wickets: 10, Best Bowling: 3/7

India's Jasprit Bumrah is currently sitting on 497 international wickets. He needs 3 more wickets in tonight's match against Zimbabwe to reach the historic 500-wicket landmark.



Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 03:31 PM (IST)

T20 World Cup Most Runs T20 World Cup Most Wickets T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Points Table
Embed widget