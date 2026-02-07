Tim David hinted he is likely to miss some group stage matches. The team management wants him to be fully fit for the later stages of the tournament due to a previous hamstring injury.
Another Blow for Australia? Explosive Batsman Hints At Missing T20 World Cup Opener
David suffered a hamstring injury that cut short his Big Bash League (BBL) season. He has been cleared to play the World Cup after recovering well during rehabilitation.
Colombo: Australia's explosive batter Tim David, who is returning to the side for the T20 World Cup 2026 after missing the Pakistan tour, hinted that he is likely to miss the group stage matches, as the team management wants him to be fully fit for the later stages of the tournament.
After smashing sixes all around the Colombo Cricket Ground, including onto the roof of the Gymkhana Club lounge behind the sightscreen, during Australia's training session, David told cricket.com.au that he felt pretty strong but was aware that he may be managed during the group stage.
"I wanted to bat a bit longer, but they just said, 'Hold your horses for a bit'. There are some management thoughts going around with the (medical staff), but it's pretty strong, and I'm looking forward to the back end of this tournament," he said after the practice session.
David, who will bat in the middle order in the World Cup, also spoke about the spin problem Australia faced during the Pakistan tour and how to tackle it in the World Cup.
"It obviously comes with responsibility that in this tournament I'll be batting through the middle, and it's important that we keep going with the same intent against the spin bowling that we're most likely going to face," he said.
David has scored 1596 runs in 58 matches he has played so far for Australia in T20. The right-handed batter has nine fifties and one century to his name. David has also hammered 101 sixes and 126 fours.
The 2021 World Cup champions, Australia, will start their campaign in the multinational tournament on February 11 against Ireland, and they will then clash with Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman on February 13th, 16th, and 20th, with the top two teams of their group to progress to the Super Eight phase.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will Tim David play in all group stage matches of the T20 World Cup?
What injury did Tim David recover from?
Tim David suffered a hamstring injury that cut short his Big Bash League season. He has since recovered and been cleared to play in the World Cup.
How does Tim David plan to tackle spin bowling in the World Cup?
David emphasized the importance of maintaining the same attacking intent against spin bowling that Australia is likely to face during the tournament.
What are Tim David's T20 international statistics?
Tim David has scored 1596 runs in 58 T20 matches for Australia, with nine fifties and one century. He has hit 101 sixes and 126 fours.