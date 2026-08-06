Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan defeated West Indies, levelling series 1-1.

Victory moved Pakistan to eighth in WTC standings.

India's crucial Sri Lanka series boosts WTC qualification hopes.

ICC WTC Table: Pakistan ended their two-match Test series against the West Indies on a positive note, registering an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the second Test to level the contest 1-1. While the drawn series did not dramatically alter their World Test Championship prospects, the result was enough to lift Pakistan one place in the WTC 2025-27 standings. The victory came after Pakistan suffered a 90-run defeat in the opening Test.

By bouncing back in the second match, they avoided a series loss and gained valuable championship points, although their road to the WTC final remains a difficult one.

Pakistan Move Off The Bottom Of WTC Table

Heading into the West Indies series, Pakistan occupied the last position in the World Test Championship standings. Their win in the second Test allowed them to climb to eighth place, pushing the West Indies to the bottom.

Here's a look at the updated standings:

Australia - Matches: 8 Won: 7 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Deductions: 0 Points: 84 PCT: 87.50

South Africa - Matches: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Deductions: 0 Points: 36 PCT: 75

New Zealand - Matches: 6 Won: 4 Lost: 1 Draw:1 Deductions: 0 Points: 52 PCT: 72.22

Bangladesh - Matches: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Draw: 1 Deductions: 0 Points: 28 PCT: 58.33

India - Matches: 9 Won: 4 Lost: 4 Draw: 1 Deductions: 0 Points: 52 PCT: 48.15

Sri Lanka - Matches: 4 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 2 Deductions: 0 Points: 20 PCT: 41.67

England - Matches: 13 Won: 4 Lost: 8 Draw: 1 Deductions: 14 Points: 38 PCT: 24.36

Pakistan - Matches: 6 Won: 2 Lost: 4 Draw: 0 Deductions: 8 Points: 16 PCT: 22.22

West Indies - Matches: 12 Won: 2 Lost: 7 Draw: 2 Deductions: 2 Points: 30 PCT: 20.83

Pakistan have managed just two wins from their first six matches of the current WTC cycle and currently hold a points percentage (PCT) of 22.22.

Read More: Ishan Kishan With RBI ID Card? Star Cricketer's Government Job Photo Goes Viral

The West Indies, meanwhile, slipped below them with a PCT of 20.83 following the defeat.

Despite the improvement in the standings, Pakistan still face a steep challenge if they hope to qualify for their maiden World Test Championship final.

Having never reached the title clash since the competition began, they now require a remarkable turnaround along with favourable results elsewhere.

India's Focus Shifts To Must-Win Sri Lanka Tests

India currently occupy fifth place in the WTC 2025-27 standings and are preparing for a crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15. The upcoming assignment could significantly influence their chances of reaching the final.

Following an inconsistent start to the cycle, India need a strong finish in their remaining fixtures to stay in contention.

Winning the Sri Lanka series would provide an important boost to their points percentage and keep their qualification hopes alive.

With only nine Tests left in the cycle, victories in seven of those matches are considered vital for India's push towards the final.

At the top of the standings, Australia continue to lead the table with an impressive PCT of 87.50, while defending World Test Championship winners South Africa sit second on 75.00.

The battle for the top two spots is expected to intensify over the coming months, with every Test result carrying significant importance in the race to reach the WTC final.