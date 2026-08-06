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English NewsSportsCricketMitchell Starc Humbly Reacts To Nearing Kapil Dev’s Iconic Test Wicket Record

Mitchell Starc Humbly Reacts To Nearing Kapil Dev’s Iconic Test Wicket Record

Mitchell Starc is on the brink of surpassing Kapil Dev's 434 Test wickets, downplaying the upcoming milestone by claiming it just means he’s "played a bit."

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
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  • Formidable Starc leads WTC wickets, crucial for Australia.

Veteran Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is on the verge of cementing his legacy among the game’s greatest fast bowlers as Australia prepare to face Bangladesh in an upcoming two-match ICC World Test Championship series. Sitting on 433 Test scalps, the left-arm pacer needs just two more wickets to surpass the iconic former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who finished his illustrious career with 434 Test wickets.

In addition, taking seven wickets during the series would see Starc overtake South African legend Dale Steyn, who retired with 439 Test dismissals, thereby pushing the 36-year-old Australian into the top 10 wicket-takers of all time in Test cricket history.

ALSO READ: ICC WTC Updated Table: Pakistan Climb After West Indies Win As India Eye Crucial Sri Lanka Series

On The Verge Of Surpassing Legendary Figures

Ahead of the Test series, Starc was informed of the impending milestone and the chance to jump ahead of legends like Kapil Dev and Dale Steyn. Speaking to Australian Associated Press, the 36-year-old left-arm pacer reacted with his characteristic humility, downplaying the individual accomplishment by noting that such numbers simply reflect longevity in the sport.

He stated, "It means I've played a bit," acknowledging that while it is cool and deeply humbling to have his name mentioned alongside all-time fast-bowling greats, personal statistics are not what drive him while he is still an active cricketer. Starc emphasized that individual milestones do not carry much weight until a career is finished and cautioned against looking too far ahead.

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Team Focus Over Personal Milestones

For Starc, individual records remain secondary to Australia's collective team ambitions. Australia currently occupy the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings, and Starc highlighted that securing positive results against Bangladesh is crucial for maintaining their momentum toward reaching next year's final at The Oval. The upcoming series against Bangladesh forms part of a demanding seven-month stretch for the Australian side, which includes a challenging three-Test away series against defending champions South Africa, a four-match home series against New Zealand, and a highly anticipated five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

Extraordinary Recent Form And Impact

Despite approaching the twilight phase of his international career, Starc has shown no signs of slowing down on the field. The left-arm fast bowler has been in formidable form, operating as Australia's leading wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship cycle with 46 scalps in just eight Test matches. His outstanding performances were recently highlighted during Australia's Ashes campaign, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker across both teams with 31 dismissals, proving his capability as a dominant strike bowler in global cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Mitchell Starc been performing recently despite his long career?

Starc has been in formidable form, leading Australia in wickets during the current World Test Championship cycle with 46 scalps. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the recent Ashes campaign with 31 dismissals.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Dev Mitchell Starc Australia Cricket Test Cricket
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