WATCH: Saif Ali Khan Turns Cricketer! Bowling Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows Saif Ali Khan bowling on a cricket field.

His father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a legendary cricketer.

The actor’s video surfaces ahead of his film 'Haiwaan'.

Saif Ali Khan Bowling: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has found himself at the centre of attention for an unexpected reason after a video of the actor bowling on a cricket field surfaced online. The clip shows Saif enjoying a game of cricket and taking the ball in his hand to bowl. While the actor appears to be playing purely for fun, cricket is hardly an unfamiliar world for him. The sport has been closely associated with his family for generations, making his appearance on the field an interesting reminder of his sporting roots.

Saif Ali Khan’s Cricket Connection Runs Deep

Look at Saif Ali Khan’s bowling action while bowling at his son Taimur’s academy!



Who does Saif Ali Khan’s bowling action remind you of? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fabUWGSznQ August 11, 2026

Saif Ali Khan is the son of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, one of India's most celebrated cricketers and former India captain.

Pataudi, widely regarded as one of the country's iconic cricketing figures, represented India at the highest level and also led the national side.

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His legacy remains closely linked with Indian cricket, and Saif's latest appearance with a cricket ball has naturally drawn attention because of that family connection.

Although Saif chose a career in acting rather than following his father's path into professional cricket, the actor has previously been associated with the sport through his family background.

Saif’s Upcoming Film Haiwaan

The cricket video comes at a time when Saif is also preparing for his next major film release.

The actor will feature in Haiwaan, an upcoming Hindi-language project directed by Priyadarshan. The film also features Akshay Kumar in a key role, bringing together two of Bollywood's established stars.

Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, and the project has generated interest because of its cast as well as Priyadarshan's involvement.

The movie is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.