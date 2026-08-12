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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Saif Ali Khan Turns Cricketer! Bowling Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Saif Ali Khan Turns Cricketer! Bowling Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan’s cricket video has gone viral, with fans recalling his strong family connection to Indian cricket through father Pataudi.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows Saif Ali Khan bowling on a cricket field.
  • His father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a legendary cricketer.
  • The actor’s video surfaces ahead of his film 'Haiwaan'.

Saif Ali Khan Bowling: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has found himself at the centre of attention for an unexpected reason after a video of the actor bowling on a cricket field surfaced online. The clip shows Saif enjoying a game of cricket and taking the ball in his hand to bowl. While the actor appears to be playing purely for fun, cricket is hardly an unfamiliar world for him. The sport has been closely associated with his family for generations, making his appearance on the field an interesting reminder of his sporting roots. 

Saif Ali Khan’s Cricket Connection Runs Deep

Saif Ali Khan is the son of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, one of India's most celebrated cricketers and former India captain.

Pataudi, widely regarded as one of the country's iconic cricketing figures, represented India at the highest level and also led the national side.

Read More: Australian Cricketer Jailed In Sexual Abuse Case Involving Minor

His legacy remains closely linked with Indian cricket, and Saif's latest appearance with a cricket ball has naturally drawn attention because of that family connection.

Although Saif chose a career in acting rather than following his father's path into professional cricket, the actor has previously been associated with the sport through his family background.

Saif’s Upcoming Film Haiwaan

The cricket video comes at a time when Saif is also preparing for his next major film release.

The actor will feature in Haiwaan, an upcoming Hindi-language project directed by Priyadarshan. The film also features Akshay Kumar in a key role, bringing together two of Bollywood's established stars.

Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, and the project has generated interest because of its cast as well as Priyadarshan's involvement.

The movie is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Saif Ali Khan's bowling video getting attention?

A video of Saif Ali Khan bowling on a cricket field surfaced, drawing attention due to his family's deep connection to the sport. His father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a celebrated Indian cricketer and former captain.

What is Saif Ali Khan's family connection to cricket?

Saif Ali Khan is the son of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, one of India's most celebrated cricketers and a former India captain. The sport has been closely associated with his family for generations.

What is the name of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film?

Saif Ali Khan's next major film release is 'Haiwaan,' an upcoming Hindi-language project. It is a remake of the Malayalam film 'Oppam' and also features Akshay Kumar.

When is Saif Ali Khan's film 'Haiwaan' scheduled for release?

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Haiwaan' is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026. Priyadarshan directed the Hindi remake.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Cricket Bollywood Saif Ali Khan
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