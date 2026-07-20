Shubman Gill Troubled Over Player Injuries After Every Other Game

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Multiple key players injured, raising significant World Cup fitness concerns.

India’s white-ball transition faced a reality check following a 1–2 One Day International (ODI) series defeat to England. While the loss exposed on-field vulnerabilities, it was the post-match press conference that turned heads. A highly frustrated Indian captain, Shubman Gill, did not hold back as he openly criticised the frequent injury breakdowns within the squad.

Expressing deep concern over players reporting unfit every two to three games, Gill questioned whether the team was taking fitness protocols seriously, especially with a grueling 11-match ODI World Cup marathon looming in South Africa next year.

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Constantly Shifting Playing XI

India’s campaign against England was heavily disrupted by an ever-changing squad roster. Gill pointed out that at least five players from the original squad selection were unavailable by the time the final match arrived.

The instability forced the team management into making last-minute tactical adjustments, preventing them from fielding their strongest, most cohesive XI. According to Gill, this constant cycle of chopping and changing due to medical reasons has left the team "missing a few tricks" when executing long-term tactical plans.

Mounting Injury List

The fitness crisis hit the Indian squad across multiple fronts, decimating their bowling depth:

Pre-Series Casualties: Pace-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy were ruled out entirely before the first ball was bowled.

T20I Spillover: Budding all-rounder Harshit Rana suffered a hamstring tear during the preceding T20I window, eliminating him from ODI contention.

Mid-Series Niggles: Speciality bowler Washington Sundar picked up a hamstring injury in the second ODI.

The Final Blow: Premium fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah suffered an unexpected impact injury to his knee, forcing him out of the high-stakes series decider at Lord's.

Left with only five primary bowling options for the final match, India struggled to contain England's batters, who piled on a mammoth 387 runs.

Captain's Ultimate Dilemma

Gill highlighted a recurring issue where players reported minor injuries or fitness issues on the exact morning of a game. This forced the leadership group into a difficult corner: deciding whether to risk an 80% fit player or compromise on team structure. Gill stated that playing with a limited or compromised attack makes it incredibly tough to win crunch moments against top-tier international teams.

"Yes, absolutely," Gill openly acknowledged the growing concerns regarding the frequent player injuries.

"If you look at the squad, the first squad that we announced, out of that, at least five players did not play this match. So one player gets injured, you try to play a different combination. There are two players, a different combination. But I think after every match, if a player is missing, somewhere we are missing a few tricks."

"If we keep the World Cup in mind, we have to play 11 matches in a row. And here the players are not even able to finish 2-3 series of matches. So somewhere it is missing that our players are not able to play matches continuously."

"They play one or two matches. If there is a niggle or something, then we are forced to play a different combination. So after seeing all these things, it is a bit difficult that one day in the morning, if you come to know that this player has a niggle, and then it is almost like, do you want to take a chance?"

"Someone is 80 per cent fit, you are playing with five bowlers... it is difficult. But I think somewhere, as a group, I don't know, our fitness or all those things need to be improved."

Looking Ahead to the World Cup

With the next ODI World Cup scheduled in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, Gill stressed that players must build the physical endurance to handle 11 consecutive, high-intensity fixtures. If the current crop of players cannot survive a short three-match bilateral series without breaking down, India's chances of sustaining a successful World Cup campaign remain highly vulnerable. The skipper concluded by demanding an urgent, group-wide collective upgrade to the squad’s overall fitness culture.