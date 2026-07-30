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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP Protests Outside AAP Office Over Punjab Paper Leaks, Demands Probe. VIDEO

BJP Protests Outside AAP Office Over Punjab Paper Leaks, Demands Probe. VIDEO

BJP steps up attack on AAP over alleged Punjab exam paper leaks, demanding a probe and the resignation of two state ministers.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP protested AAP in Delhi over Punjab exam paper leaks.
  • Protest targeted AAP's alleged failure to prevent repeated exam irregularities.
  • BJP leaders demanded accountability for students' suffering due to lapses.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday by staging a protest outside the party's office in the national capital over allegations of multiple examination paper leaks in Punjab. The demonstration, which prompted heavy police deployment in the area, saw BJP leaders demanding a thorough investigation and accountability from the Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

The protest marks a political reversal for the AAP, which had recently criticised the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak and extended support to students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Now, the party is facing allegations of failing to prevent examination irregularities in Punjab.

BJP Targets AAP Over Alleged Exam Leak Scandals

Leading the protest in Delhi, BJP workers and senior leaders accused the Punjab government of compromising the future of thousands of students by failing to curb repeated examination paper leaks.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, accompanied by party MPs and other leaders, alleged that several examinations had been compromised during the AAP government's tenure in Punjab. Demonstrators raised slogans against the ruling dispensation, demanding an impartial investigation into the allegations.

The BJP argued that students across the state had suffered because of repeated lapses in the conduct of recruitment and academic examinations.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Gets Hero's Welcome In Maharashtra, Tells PM Modi To 'Step Down, Become An Influencer'

Punjab BJP Seeks Resignation Of Ministers

The issue has also become a major political flashpoint in Punjab, where state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon has demanded the resignation of the health and education ministers.

Dhillon alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government had failed to effectively address the alleged examination leaks and called for immediate political accountability.

Echoing those demands during the Delhi protest, Harsh Malhotra and other BJP leaders accused the Punjab government of damaging students' careers and urged the state leadership to take responsibility for the alleged lapses.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the BJP protest outside the AAP office in Delhi?

The BJP protested over allegations of multiple examination paper leaks in Punjab. They demanded a thorough investigation and accountability from the Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

What are the BJP's main accusations against the AAP government in Punjab?

The BJP accuses the AAP government of compromising students' future by failing to curb repeated examination paper leaks. They allege that several examinations were compromised during the party's tenure.

Who led the BJP's protest in Delhi?

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra led the protest. He was accompanied by party MPs and other leaders who raised slogans against the ruling dispensation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Bhagwant Mann Exam Paper Leak BJP Punjab Politics AAP
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