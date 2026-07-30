BJP Protests Outside AAP Office Over Punjab Paper Leaks, Demands Probe. VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP protested AAP in Delhi over Punjab exam paper leaks.

Protest targeted AAP's alleged failure to prevent repeated exam irregularities.

BJP leaders demanded accountability for students' suffering due to lapses.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday by staging a protest outside the party's office in the national capital over allegations of multiple examination paper leaks in Punjab. The demonstration, which prompted heavy police deployment in the area, saw BJP leaders demanding a thorough investigation and accountability from the Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

The protest marks a political reversal for the AAP, which had recently criticised the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak and extended support to students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Now, the party is facing allegations of failing to prevent examination irregularities in Punjab.

BJP Targets AAP Over Alleged Exam Leak Scandals

Leading the protest in Delhi, BJP workers and senior leaders accused the Punjab government of compromising the future of thousands of students by failing to curb repeated examination paper leaks.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, accompanied by party MPs and other leaders, alleged that several examinations had been compromised during the AAP government's tenure in Punjab. Demonstrators raised slogans against the ruling dispensation, demanding an impartial investigation into the allegations.

The BJP argued that students across the state had suffered because of repeated lapses in the conduct of recruitment and academic examinations.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP workers hold a protest outside the AAP office over the alleged paper leak in Punjab.



BJP workers demand the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. pic.twitter.com/FbzNiGG4fb — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026

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Punjab BJP Seeks Resignation Of Ministers

The issue has also become a major political flashpoint in Punjab, where state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon has demanded the resignation of the health and education ministers.

Dhillon alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government had failed to effectively address the alleged examination leaks and called for immediate political accountability.

Echoing those demands during the Delhi protest, Harsh Malhotra and other BJP leaders accused the Punjab government of damaging students' careers and urged the state leadership to take responsibility for the alleged lapses.