India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballArgentina President's Blunder! World Cup Victory Post Goes Live Despite Loss

Argentina President's Blunder! World Cup Victory Post Goes Live Despite Loss

Argentine President Javier Milei faced social media backlash after a scheduled automated post celebrating a World Cup victory and a national holiday went live despite a loss to Spain.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spain secured its second World Cup, holding European title.

In the age of automated social media management, a single unclicked button can cause monumental embarrassment. Argentine President Javier Milei found this out the hard way following Sunday night's FIFA World Cup final in New York. While the entire nation of Argentina was plunged into mourning after a heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain, Milei’s official X (formerly Twitter) account was seemingly operating in an alternate reality. The president's social media team neglected to delete a pre-scheduled victory post, causing it to go live at the worst possible moment and prompting immediate, widespread backlash from football fans online.

ALSO READ: Lionel Scaloni Hints At Leaving Argentina After FIFA World Cup Final Defeat

Scheduled Gaffe

The digital blunder centred on an automated post that went live just hours after the final whistle blew. In the post, Milei officially announced that a national holiday would be declared to celebrate the World Cup victory, leaving the specific date up to the discretion of the players and the coaching staff.

The tweet read:

"WORLD CELEBRATION. Given the concern about the celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team, I inform the population that, depending on what the Players and the Technical Staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday."

For a population grappling with the immediate sting of defeat, the tone-deaf automated announcement felt surreal. Netizens and football fans refused to let the mistake slide, quickly turning the gaffe into a viral talking point. Ironically, a couple of hours prior, Milei had posted a seemingly authentic message thanking the squad for their fighting spirit and noting that they kept the nation at the summit of global football making the subsequent automated victory post even more glaring.

Heartbreak In New York

In reality, there was nothing to celebrate for La Albiceleste. The defeat marked a devastating end to a golden era for Argentina and their legendary captain, Lionel Messi, who had previously guided the nation to the 2022 World Cup trophy and back-to-back Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024.

The final at MetLife Stadium was a gruelling, tense affair dominated largely by Spain. Argentina's heroic goalkeeper, Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez, kept his side alive with a stunning, record-breaking 12 saves. However, after Enzo Fernández was sent off late in normal time, a ten-man Argentina finally buckled in the 106th minute of extra time. Spain’s substitute Ferran Torres found the back of the net, rifling a powerful strike past Martínez to seal the 1-0 victory.

Spain's New Era Of Dominance

While Argentina mourns, Spain celebrates its second men's World Cup title and its first since 2010. The victory solidified a meteoric rise for 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who capped off a brilliant tournament by lifting football's ultimate prize. Having already conquered UEFA Euro 2024, Spain now holds both the European and world titles simultaneously, echoing the historic golden generation that swept global football between 2008 and 2012.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What notable achievement did Spain accomplish by winning the World Cup?

Spain secured its second men's World Cup title, their first since 2010. They now simultaneously hold both the European and world titles, echoing their historic golden generation.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 20 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Cup Final FIFA World CUp 2026 Spain Vs Argentina
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Argentina President's Blunder! World Cup Victory Post Goes Live Despite Loss
Argentina President's Blunder! World Cup Victory Post Goes Live Despite Loss
Football
Lionel Scaloni Hints At Leaving Argentina After FIFA World Cup Final Defeat
Lionel Scaloni Hints At Leaving Argentina After FIFA World Cup Final Defeat
Football
'You Fool, Crying About Referee': Inside Argentina-Spain Post-World Cup Final Clash
'You Fool, Crying About Referee': Inside Argentina-Spain Post-World Cup Final Clash
Football
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT Debate On FIFA World Cup Panel
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT Debate On FIFA World Cup Panel
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget