Argentina President's Blunder! World Cup Victory Post Goes Live Despite Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spain secured its second World Cup, holding European title.

In the age of automated social media management, a single unclicked button can cause monumental embarrassment. Argentine President Javier Milei found this out the hard way following Sunday night's FIFA World Cup final in New York. While the entire nation of Argentina was plunged into mourning after a heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain, Milei’s official X (formerly Twitter) account was seemingly operating in an alternate reality. The president's social media team neglected to delete a pre-scheduled victory post, causing it to go live at the worst possible moment and prompting immediate, widespread backlash from football fans online.

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Scheduled Gaffe

The digital blunder centred on an automated post that went live just hours after the final whistle blew. In the post, Milei officially announced that a national holiday would be declared to celebrate the World Cup victory, leaving the specific date up to the discretion of the players and the coaching staff.

The tweet read:

"WORLD CELEBRATION. Given the concern about the celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team, I inform the population that, depending on what the Players and the Technical Staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday."

FESTEJO MUNDIAL

Dada la inquietud sobre los festejos por el logro alcanzado por la Selección Argentina, comunico a la población que, en función de lo que decidan los Jugadores y el Cuerpo Técnico respecto al día para celebrar, el mismo será declararado feriado nacional. — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 20, 2026

For a population grappling with the immediate sting of defeat, the tone-deaf automated announcement felt surreal. Netizens and football fans refused to let the mistake slide, quickly turning the gaffe into a viral talking point. Ironically, a couple of hours prior, Milei had posted a seemingly authentic message thanking the squad for their fighting spirit and noting that they kept the nation at the summit of global football making the subsequent automated victory post even more glaring.

Muchas gracias Jugadores...!!!

Hasta el final con las botas puestas.

Argentina siempre en lo alto. — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 19, 2026

Heartbreak In New York

In reality, there was nothing to celebrate for La Albiceleste. The defeat marked a devastating end to a golden era for Argentina and their legendary captain, Lionel Messi, who had previously guided the nation to the 2022 World Cup trophy and back-to-back Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024.

The final at MetLife Stadium was a gruelling, tense affair dominated largely by Spain. Argentina's heroic goalkeeper, Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez, kept his side alive with a stunning, record-breaking 12 saves. However, after Enzo Fernández was sent off late in normal time, a ten-man Argentina finally buckled in the 106th minute of extra time. Spain’s substitute Ferran Torres found the back of the net, rifling a powerful strike past Martínez to seal the 1-0 victory.

Spain's New Era Of Dominance

While Argentina mourns, Spain celebrates its second men's World Cup title and its first since 2010. The victory solidified a meteoric rise for 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who capped off a brilliant tournament by lifting football's ultimate prize. Having already conquered UEFA Euro 2024, Spain now holds both the European and world titles simultaneously, echoing the historic golden generation that swept global football between 2008 and 2012.