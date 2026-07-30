WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane's Greatest Test Knock - Iconic 112 At MCG

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This knock led to India's historic series triumph in Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane, one of Indian cricket's most dependable and elegant batters, leaves behind a legacy defined by composure under extreme pressure. Known as the ultimate crisis manager, Rahane built a career marked by unforgettable performances, particularly in grueling overseas Test conditions.

From his masterly century at Lord’s in 2014 on a green top to his gritty knocks in Wellington and Johannesburg, Rahane stood tall whenever Team India found itself in deep trouble.

However, among all his finest displays, none shines brighter than his monumental performance during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia a series that cemented his status in Test cricket folklore.

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- BGT in Australia.

- India all out for 36 in first Test.

- Leading the team in second Test.

- Team under big trouble in MCG.



RAHANE SMASHED ONE OF THE GREATEST HUNDREDS IN INDIAN TEST HISTORY - Thank you for everything, Rahane ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YXhyRB5uTV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 30, 2026

Rahane’s Heroic MCG Century Against Australia

The 2020 Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground stands out as the backdrop for one of Indian sports' greatest turnaround stories. Coming into the Melbourne Test, India was reeling from the catastrophic 36 all-out collapse in Adelaide and missing regular captain Virat Kohli.

Stepping in as captain under immense scrutiny, Rahane walked out to bat with India struggling at 106/3. Face-to-face with a world-class Australian pace attack comprising Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, he displayed extraordinary technique, calm leadership, and relentless courage.

How Masterclass At Melbourne Turned BGT 2020-21 History Around

Facing relentless bowling on a bouncy MCG pitch, Rahane patiently assembled a series-defining innings, scoring a flawless 112 runs off 223 balls. Partnering with Hanuma Vihari and later Ravindra Jadeja, Rahane absorbed intense pressure, blunted Australia’s bowling attack, and guided India to a commanding first-innings lead.

That single knock shifted the momentum of the entire series, lifting team morale and paving the way for India's memorable victory at Melbourne and an eventual 2-1 series triumph at the Gabba. On the day of his retirement, Ajinkya Rahane’s 112 at the MCG remains enshrined as one of the greatest Test hundreds in Indian cricket history.

Rahane's Test Legacy

Ajinkya Rahane's Test legacy extends far beyond his numbers. Whether it was his century at Lord's in 2014, crucial knocks in New Zealand and South Africa, or his iconic hundred at the MCG in 2020, Rahane consistently delivered when India needed him the most.

His calm temperament, selfless leadership, and ability to absorb pressure made him a pillar of India's Test side for over a decade. As he steps away from the game, Rahane will be remembered not just for his runs, but for inspiring one of the greatest comeback victories in Test cricket history and leaving behind a legacy of grit, humility, and unwavering commitment to Team India.

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Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket

In an emotional message shared across his social media platforms, veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane officially announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. Drawing curtains on a decorated career, the 38-year-old expressed that "the timing is right to move on and respect the game".

Rahane represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, accumulating over 8,000 international runs with 15 centuries to his name. Revered as "Cap 278," Rahane served as a cornerstone of India’s middle order and a remarkably successful stand-in Test captain who never lost a Test match while leading the national side.