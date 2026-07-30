IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketRahane’s Unbeaten Captaincy Record: A Feat Even Kohli, Dhoni & Rohit Couldn't Touch

Rahane’s Unbeaten Captaincy Record: A Feat Even Kohli, Dhoni & Rohit Couldn't Touch

Ajinkya Rahane retired undefeated as India’s captain in both Tests and ODIs, boasting an unbeatable leadership record that even giants like Kohli, Dhoni, and Rohit couldn't match.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He captained 11 matches, suffering just one T20 International loss.

Ajinkya Rahane, affectionately known as 'Jinks', has brought the curtain down on a memorable international career, leaving behind an exceptional legacy. While he spent much of his career as a dependable middle-order batsman and a key figure in India's core leadership group, his tenure as stand-in captain etched his name permanently into cricket history.

Rahane holds a unique, unbeaten captaincy record in Test and ODI formats an achievement that iconic Indian leaders like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma never managed to replicate.

ALSO READ: Ex-India Hockey Captain Slams Federation Over Team's 'Kesariya' Jersey - WATCH

Unbeaten Legacy Written In Numbers

Across 11 international matches as captain, Rahane suffered just a single loss.

In the longer formats Tests and ODIs he remained completely undefeated. His 6-match Test record of 4 wins and 2 draws gives him the highest win percentage for any Indian skipper who has led the side in at least five Tests. Rahane never served as India's permanent captain, but his ability to step up under immense pressure cements his status as one of Indian cricket's most composed leaders.

Breakdown Of Rahane’s Complete Leadership Match Sheet

Over the course of his international career, Rahane was handed the captain's armband in 11 matches across all three formats. Here is how his match-by-match record as Indian captain stacked up across formats:

Limited-Overs Series Against Zimbabwe (2015): Rahane’s captaincy journey began with a clean sweep in the 50-over format, registering victories by 4 runs, 62 runs, and 83 runs. In the short-format leg of the tour, India clinched the opening T20I with a 54-run victory before dropping the second game by 10 runs the lone defeat in Rahane’s entire leadership tenure.

Test Wins at Home and Neutral Venues: Rahane proved his mettle in red-ball cricket early on, commanding a 8-wicket victory against Australia in Dharamshala (2017) and an emphatic innings & 262-run triumph over Afghanistan in Bengaluru (2018).

The Historic Australian Test Campaign (2020–21): Stepping in as skipper under severe pressure, Rahane sparked a turnaround with an 8-wicket win in Melbourne, held out for a dramatic draw in Sydney, and capped off a legendary series triumph with a thriller 3-wicket victory at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Final Test Outing Against New Zealand (2021): Rahane's final assignment leading the Test side in Kanpur concluded in a hard-fought draw, preserving his flawless red-ball record.

Conqueror Of The Down Under Jinx

Ajinkya Rahane's finest hour as captain came during India's memorable 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in Australia. Following the team's crushing defeat in Adelaide where India was bowled out for just 36 runs and the departure of regular skipper Virat Kohli on paternity leave, Rahane stepped up to lead a battered and injury-ravaged squad.

Displaying calm tactical acumen and unwavering resilience, he rallied the team to a historic 2-1 series victory. The triumph in Australia remains the crown jewel of Rahane's captaincy journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many international matches did Ajinkya Rahane captain, and what was his overall record?

Rahane captained India in 11 international matches across all formats. He suffered just a single loss in his entire leadership tenure, remaining undefeated in Tests and ODIs.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane MS Dhoni ROHIT SHARMA Indian Cricket Team VIrat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Retirement
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rahane’s Unbeaten Captaincy Record: A Feat Even Kohli, Dhoni & Rohit Couldn't Touch
Rahane's Unbeaten Captaincy Record: A Feat Even Kohli, Dhoni & Rohit Couldn't Touch
Cricket
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane's Greatest Test Knock - Iconic 112 At MCG
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane's Greatest Test Knock - Iconic 112 At MCG
Cricket
Mohammed Shami Heading Towards Retirement? Report Reveals Big Update
Mohammed Shami Heading Towards Retirement? Report Reveals Big Update
Cricket
WATCH: India Batter Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement
Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement
Advertisement

Videos

Pellet Gun Case: Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response on Pellet Gun SOP in Plea Seeking Ban on Use
Pellet Gun Row: Opposition Protests at Parliament Over Pellet Gun Issue, Demands Answer on “Who Gave the Order?”
Politics: Ram Gopal Yadav Accuses BJP of Double Standards Over Pellet Gun and Firing Debate
Paper Leak & Pellet Gun Row: Paper Leak Bill Moves to Rajya Sabha Amid Political Clash Over Pellet Gun Controversy
Bankipur Bypoll: Clash Reported Between Jan Suraaj and BJP Supporters at Bankipur Polling Booths
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget