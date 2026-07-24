Indian cricket team's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has expressed solidarity with the country's youth, urging for compassion and mutual respect as student-led demonstrations over exam integrity continue across the nation.

Addressing his followers via an Instagram story, the 26-year-old athlete praised young people who are standing up for their rights through peaceful means:

"As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully," Gill wrote on Instagram story.

Concluding his message, Gill stressed that education is key to the nation's future. He appealed for empathy, understanding, and respectful dialogue, urging all stakeholders to prioritise the interests of students above everything else. He ended his note with the words, "For India's future."

INSTAGRAM STORY BY INDIAN CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Qf8HJctMTz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2026

"Education has the power to shape our nation’s future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart. For India’s future," he concluded.

Shubman Gill's statement arrives amid nationwide protests organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged paper leak irregularities. He joins several prominent sporting figures - including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Irfan Pathan - who have recently raised their voices to demand fair opportunities, systemic accountability, and safety for the student community.

The demonstrations are being led by the Cockroach Janta Party, with noted environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk backing the movement by undertaking an indefinite hunger strike. Protesters are calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging accountability for the NEET examination paper leak that resulted in a re-examination. They have also pointed to the tragic loss of several students who died by suicide in the aftermath of the controversy.