Shreyas Iyer May Be Removed As India Captain Before Schedule; Here's Why

Shreyas Iyer was appointed India's T20I captain with the backing of chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who said the decision was made keeping the next two-year cycle and the 2028 T20 World Cup in mind. That suggested BCCI was planning for long-term continuity, but Iyer's position could still come under scrutiny if results fail to meet expectations.

The appointment itself came as a surprise to many, as Iyer had not been a regular member of India's T20I setup for the previous three years. His return as captain raised eyebrows, and the criticism only intensified after India suffered their first-ever T20I defeat to Ireland under his leadership. The series loss further fueled questions over whether the selectors had made the right call.

England series could be a turning point

India are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series against England under Iyer's captaincy; the opening match was washed out due to rain. With reports suggesting India could send a second-string squad to Zimbabwe, the Asian Games may be the next major assignment for Shreyas Iyer-led T20 side.

If India fail to beat England, pressure on Iyer is likely to increase significantly. Even a successful campaign at the Asian Games may not be enough to silence the criticism if the team struggles against stronger opposition.

Tough challenges lie ahead

The road ahead offers little respite. Following the England series, India are scheduled to face West Indies and New Zealand in two demanding five-match T20I series later this year. Those contests could prove decisive in shaping the selectors' long-term plans.

Is his place secure until 2028 T20 World Cup?

Ajit Agarkar publicly backed Shreyas Iyer as part of India's long-term vision, but that does not guarantee he will remain captain until the next T20 World Cup. Reports citing sources have claimed that his leadership will be reviewed after the Asian Games, with future appointments depending on the team's performances.

Ultimately, BCCI is expected to prioritize results over long-term plans if India fail to deliver consistently.

Individual form will also be under spotlight

Captaincy alone may not determine Shreyas Iyer's future. His own batting performances will also be closely monitored, as the team management has previously shown a willingness to make leadership changes based on a player's overall contribution.

With challenging series against England, the West Indies and New Zealand on the horizon, the coming months could play a defining role in determining whether Shreyas Iyer continues as India's T20I captain.