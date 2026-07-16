Puri Rath Yatra: Crowd Surge Caught On Camera, Videos Show Injured On Stretchers

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of two devotees and several injured during the annual Rath Yatra celebrations in Odisha's Puri on Thursday.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives among devotees in the stampede at Badadanda during Rath Yatra. I pray for the eternal peace of the souls of the devotees who have lost their lives and for the swift recovery of the more than a hundred injured devotees," he said.

ରଥଯାତ୍ରା ସମୟରେ ବଡ଼ଦାଣ୍ଡର ଭିଡ଼ରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଣହାନୀ ହୋଇଥିବା ଖବର ପାଇ ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଥିବା ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ସହ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଶତାଧିକ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ସଭିଙ୍କ ସହାୟତା ପାଇଁ ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ସମସ୍ତ କର୍ମୀ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସହଯୋଗ ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବେ। ମୁଁ… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 16, 2026

"In this hour of grief, all workers of the Biju Janata Dal will extend their full cooperation to provide assistance to everyone. I hope that the state government will ensure the convenience and safety of the devotees by properly managing the crowds," he added.

Several videos being circulated online showing people were taken on stretcher and being taken to hospital after the crowd surged during the Rath Yatra celebrations.

One dead, around 100 injured in stampede at Rath Yatra in Puri

Around 100 devotees were injured and one person died of suspected suffocation in a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, where lakhs of devotees had gathered to take part in the grand chariot procession. pic.twitter.com/R2oek8xCtj — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) July 16, 2026

🙏🚩 Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra – The World's Largest Chariot Festival 🌼



Every year, millions of devotees gather in Puri, Odisha, to witness the grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. More than a festival, it is a timeless celebration of faith, devotion, unity, and divine grace… pic.twitter.com/scNHaIT4gh — अथर्व (@Talwar_1009) July 16, 2026

What Happened At Rath Yatra?

A male devotee died after experiencing breathing difficulties as a sudden crowd surge created panic-like conditions. Several other devotees were injured or fell ill and were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Also Read: Puri Rath Yatra: 2 Devotees Die, Several Injured In Stampede-Like Situation

The administration, however, clarified that no stampede occurred. Officials said the devotee died of suffocation caused by the sudden increase in crowd density, while several others complained of uneasiness and received immediate medical attention.

In a separate and unrelated incident, a 35-year-old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

33 Devotees Rescued From Heavy Crowd

According to the Odisha Police, the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service rescued 33 devotees trapped in the dense crowd since Thursday morning.

"The rescued devotees were immediately provided first aid and oxygen support before being shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment," the police said.

The deceased devotee has been identified as Anil Das from Keonjhar.

According to preliminary information, Das collapsed after experiencing breathing difficulties near Marichikot Chhak on Grand Road (Bada Danda), around 100 feet from a police barricade. He was rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Several Hospitalised

Several other devotees who were injured or taken ill during the incident were also admitted to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place as lakhs of devotees gathered on Grand Road to witness the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Authorities are yet to issue a detailed statement explaining what triggered the sudden crowd surge.

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The incident comes a year after three people were killed and several others injured in a stampede near the Gundicha Temple during the Rath Yatra festivities.