'Many Have Gone, Many Have Come': Jitendra Singh Dismisses Concerns Over ISRO Scientist Exits

The Centre on Thursday dismissed suggestions that the Department of Space's decision to tighten exit rules for key ISRO scientists was prompted by a wave of resignations. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the revised policy was introduced purely for "administrative reasons" to ensure decisions on resignations are taken at a higher level. His remarks came after reports that more than 100 scientists had left ISRO in recent months, prompting concerns over the impact on flagship missions such as Gaganyaan.

'Purely Administrative'

Responding to questions about the Department of Space's recent memorandum, Singh rejected speculation that the move was linked to scientists leaving the space agency.

"No, that is because... that is for administrative reasons so that the decision can be taken at a much mature level," he told reporters.

The minister also downplayed concerns over reported departures, saying staff movement was a routine feature of a large organisation such as ISRO.

"Many have gone, many have come," Singh said, adding that there was "no controversy" surrounding the matter.

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Exit Rules Tightened

The clarification follows a Department of Space order issued on July 14, under which ISRO centres can no longer independently approve resignations or voluntary retirement requests from Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel engaged in strategically important programmes.

Instead, all such cases must now be referred to the Department of Space for final approval.

The revised procedure is aimed at ensuring greater oversight over personnel decisions involving scientists working on critical national missions, including the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and future lunar exploration projects.

The move came amid reports that between 100 and 120 scientists had resigned from ISRO in recent months, including personnel from the U R Rao Satellite Centre and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

Among those reportedly leaving were senior scientists associated with major projects, including the LVM3 launch vehicle, the SpaDeX mission and Chandrayaan-3 landing simulations.

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