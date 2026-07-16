Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This demand is related to an alleged paper leak issue.
'I Salute Sonam Wangchuk': Arvind Kejriwal, Dimple Yadav Joins CJP Protest, Urges Youth To Join March
Arvind Kejriwal met Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, backing his hunger strike over the paper leak issue. Dimple also visited, urged youth to join the July 20 march, and requested Wangchuk to end his fast.
- Kejriwal visited Sonam Wangchuk, fasting for paper leak reforms.
- SP's Dimple Yadav met Wangchuk, urging youth march.
- Wangchuk will conclude his hunger strike on July 20.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited Jantar Mantar to meet social activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak issue.
Senior AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh also accompanied Kejriwal during the visit.
'Wangchuk Deserves My Respect': Kejriwal
Praising Wangchuk, Kejriwal said, "I salute Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike for the country's children. There are many teachers across the country who raised their voice when question papers were leaked, but they were arrested. I salute them as well."
He added, "The way Sonam Wangchuk has put his life on the line for the country deserves my respect."
Wangchuk has been observing an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the past 19 days.
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Dimple Yadav Meets Wangchuk
Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also met Wangchuk at the protest site. As she arrived on the stage with party MPs and MLAs, slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" echoed across Jantar Mantar.
Addressing the gathering, Dimple Yadav expressed confidence in the movement and appealed to young people to participate in the proposed march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20.
"I appeal to all youngsters to join the march on July 20 because this is a fight for your rights and dignity," she said.
According to Dimple Yadav, Wangchuk has announced that he will end his hunger strike on July 20.
'Dimple Requested Wangchuk To Call Off Fast': Dipke
During the event, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said Dimple Yadav had requested Wangchuk to call off his fast on July 20.
"Ma'am Dimple Yadav requested Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike on July 20. She said her party would continue this fight in Parliament thereafter. It was her request, but Sonam Wangchuk has not responded to it yet," Dipke said.
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Several Samajwadi Party leaders were also present during the visit, including MPs Ruchi Veera, Narottam Patel, Dharmendra Malik, Mohibullah Nadvi, and party MLA Ragini Sonkar.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike?
Who visited Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar?
Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav visited Sonam Wangchuk. Senior leaders from both parties also accompanied them.
What is the proposed march on July 20 about?
A march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament is proposed for July 20. Dimple Yadav appealed to youngsters to join, stating it's a fight for their rights and dignity.