Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Political commentator mocked food served at CJP protests.

Videos showed protesters eating during Sonam Wangchuk's fast.

Report detailed widespread food distribution at the protest site.

Political commentator Abhijeet Iyer Mitra has taken a swipe at the CJP protests and the controversy surrounding Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, posting a sarcastic message on social media that has reignited debate over food being served at the demonstration.

Sharing a post on X, Mitra wrote, "Today I made Karachi Biriyani in support of the CJP protests. Given Dipke, Dahiya & Das are stuffing themselves 24/7 at the protest, I thought I'd make a whole degchi of it and eat it all by myself - following in their footsteps."

His remarks referred to CJP protest participants Abhijeet Dipke, Vijeta Dahiya and Saurav Das.

Food Row Surrounding The Protest

The comments come after videos circulated online showing Abhijeet Dipke eating kachori, noodles and bread pakoda while Sonam Wangchuk continued his hunger strike.

ALSO READ: India's First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 Set For Launch On July 18

According to an India Today report, while clips of Dipke eating during the protest went viral, videos of the other fasting protesters have not been circulated widely.

India Today Report Describes Protest Meals

An India Today ground report described food as becoming a central feature of the protest site.

According to the report, dinner arrived around 10 pm, with volunteers serving rice, a North Indian-style gravy and later samosas after the rice ran out. At around 11.30 pm, a volunteer identified as Rizwan arrived from Seelampur-Zaffarabad carrying sweetened rice.

The report quoted Rizwan as saying, "I had sweet rice in the afternoon. I thought my cockroaches should also have sweet rice tonight."

The report also said ice cream was distributed later in the night, while volunteers stated that daily meals were made possible through donations from supporters. According to the volunteers, some contributors donated money while others prepared food at home and brought it to the protest site. Biscuits, drinking water and other essentials were also available.

Sonam Wangchuk Continued His Fast

The India Today report noted that as food was being served at around 9.30 pm, Sonam Wangchuk turned away and slept facing the backdrop of the main stage.

The report added, "Honestly, I don't know why Wangchuk turned around. Was it regarding the food being served? The timing of his action just made me assume. But this became one of the most powerful images of the entire night for me."

Mitra's latest social media post has now brought renewed attention to the food arrangements at the protest site and the debate surrounding the hunger strike.

ALSO READ: Ajit Doval Chairs 5th BIMSTEC Security Meet, Calls For Stronger Regional Cooperation