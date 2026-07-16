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English NewsEducationFaridabad NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Checking Score With NTA Answer Key

Faridabad NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Checking Score With NTA Answer Key

The deceased, identified as Danvita, allegedly jumped from the roof of Tower A2 at SRS Royal Hills Society in Sector 87 between 11.30 am and 12 noon, they said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 12:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • An 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Faridabad.
  • She was distressed by low NEET score after evaluating keys.
  • Family cited her mental stress regarding expected exam results.

Faridabad, Jul 16 (PTI) An 18-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 16th floor of a residential society in Faridabad on Thursday after evaluating her likely score using the answer key released by the NTA earlier this week and finding it lower than she had hoped, police said.

The deceased, identified as Danvita, allegedly jumped from the roof of Tower A2 at SRS Royal Hills Society in Sector 87 between 11.30 am and 12 noon, they said.

Danvita had recently given the NEET examination, they said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the scanned images of answer sheets of medical entrance exam NEET-UG to give an opportunity to candidates to challenge responses.

When Danvita calculated her likely score by evaluating the answer key, it left her distressed as she score she came up with fell short of her expectations, according to the police.

Family members told police that she had been under mental stress since then and allegedly took the extreme step because of it.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem and later handed it over to the family.

According to police, Danvita's family originally hails from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and has been living in a rented house in Faridabad for some time. Her father holds a senior position at a private company. Danvita was alone at home when the incident occurred as her mother was in Vijayawada.

Residents of the society said Danvita along with her family lived in Tower A1 but went to the roof of Tower A2 before the incident.

They claimed that she removed her slippers and placed her mobile phone, wrist bracelet and spectacles on the boundary wall before jumping.

"A team from Bhupani police station reached the spot after receiving information and completed the necessary legal formalities. Further investigation is underway," a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

The crucial medical entrance exam was re-conducted on June 21 after the initial exam was cancelled following allegations of paper leak.

NEET UG attracts nearly 25 lakh candidates annually, making it the largest undergraduate entrance test in India. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic incident occurred in Faridabad on Thursday?

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Danvita, died by suicide after jumping from the 16th floor of a residential society. The incident took place between 11:30 am and 12 noon.

What was the reason behind the NEET aspirant's extreme step?

She became distressed after evaluating her likely NEET score using the NTA answer key, finding it lower than her expectations. Family members stated she was under mental stress.

What prompted the student to evaluate her NEET score?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released scanned images of answer sheets for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG earlier this week. This allowed candidates to challenge responses and evaluate their scores.

Where was the student's family from, and where were they living?

Danvita's family originally hails from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. They had been residing in a rented house in Faridabad for some time.

Published at : 16 Jul 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neet Aspirant Suicide NTA Answer Key Faridabad NEET Aspirant Check Score
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