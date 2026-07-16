NEET UG 2026 Result Declared: 11.21 Lakh Qualify; Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Top With 715/720

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA declared NEET UG 2026 results; 11.21 lakh qualified.

Two candidates topped NEET UG 2026 scoring 715 marks.

Nearly 20 lakh appeared; over 58% qualifiers are women.

Counselling for medical admissions will soon commence nationwide.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the NEET UG 2026 results, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

Candidates can now access their scorecards on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has also published the list of All India Rank holders, state toppers, category-wise toppers, cut-off marks and language-wise participation details.

NTA Declares Result of NEET (UG) 2026



11.21 lakh candidates qualify;

Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions;

Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories;

More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women;

Examination conducted in… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 16, 2026

The result has been announced in time to keep the medical admissions and counselling schedule on track.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released; Here's How To Download

Nearly 20 Lakh Appeared

Close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination held on June 21, 2026, across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was conducted in 13 languages.

More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women, with female candidates also recording a higher qualification rate than male candidates.

Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Joint Top Scorers

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana.

According to the NTA:

19 candidates scored above 700

138 candidates scored above 690

1,492 candidates scored 650 and above

10,160 candidates scored 600 and above

90,780 candidates scored 500 and above

Among the 138 candidates who scored above 690, over 93 per cent were first-time NEET aspirants, while 99 per cent were between 17 and 19 years of age.

Toppers Across India

Qualified candidates emerged from all 36 States and Union Territories.

Some of the notable state toppers include:

Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh) – 530 marks

Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) – 606 marks

Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep) – 573 marks

Seventeen state toppers scored 700 or above, while 26 secured more than 690 marks.

The Top 17 candidates, who scored above 705, are from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Also Read: Puri Rath Yatra: Crowd Surge Caught On Camera, Videos Show Injured On Stretchers

Category-Wise Qualified Candidates

According to the NTA, the number of qualified candidates in each category is:

General: 2.91 lakh

OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

SC: 1.59 lakh

ST: 63,716

Gen-EWS: 95,026

PwBD: 3,666

PwD: 303

Counselling To Begin Soon

The NTA clarified that it only conducts the examination, declares the results and issues the All India Rank. Counselling for MBBS and BDS All India Quota seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while state authorities will handle counselling for their respective quotas.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on the official portals for counselling updates and remain cautious of fraudulent calls, messages or websites offering admissions or score improvements.

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