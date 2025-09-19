Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMagical Voice Alert: Shreya Ghoshal Sings ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Anthem - WATCH

Magical Voice Alert: Shreya Ghoshal Sings ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Anthem - WATCH

Packed with lively hooks like “Tarikita Tarikita Tarikita Dhom” and “Dhak Dhak, we bring it home,” the lyrics celebrate women’s strength, courage, and ambition.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 01:23 PM (IST)

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. She has lent her voice to the official anthem, “Bring It Home,” which the ICC shared on social media with the energetic caption: “Tarikit Tarikita Dhom, Dhak Dhak…”.

The song captures the passion, dreams, and determination of every female cricketer on the field.

Packed with lively hooks like “Tarikita Tarikita Tarikita Dhom” and “Dhak Dhak, we bring it home,” the lyrics celebrate women’s strength, courage, and ambition.

Lines such as “Patthar pighlana hai, Ek naya itihas banana hai” reflect the spirit of struggle and victory.

Fans can stream the song on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, as well as on Instagram and Facebook.

Watch Video

Shreya expressed her excitement: “It’s an honor to be part of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 through its official song. I hope it inspires fans and celebrates the unity and spirit of women’s cricket.”

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will run from September 30 to November 3, featuring eight teams: India, Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Most matches will be in India, with Pakistan playing their fixtures in Sri Lanka. The champion team will take home US$13.88 million, reflecting a significant increase in prize money.

The tournament will be held from September 30 to November 2, with matches taking place at DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) in India, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Also on ABP Live | Sri Lanka Star Learns Of Father's Death Mid-Match; Sanath Jayasuriya Breaks The News

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Latest Standings After Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreya Ghoshal Women's World Cup ICC Women's World Cup Womens World Cup 2025 Anthem
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
World
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Technology
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Crime: Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara Clash Over Disha Patani's House Firing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget