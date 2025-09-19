Magical Voice Alert: Shreya Ghoshal Sings ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Anthem - WATCH

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. She has lent her voice to the official anthem, “Bring It Home,” which the ICC shared on social media with the energetic caption: “Tarikit Tarikita Dhom, Dhak Dhak…”.

The song captures the passion, dreams, and determination of every female cricketer on the field.

Packed with lively hooks like “Tarikita Tarikita Tarikita Dhom” and “Dhak Dhak, we bring it home,” the lyrics celebrate women’s strength, courage, and ambition.

Lines such as “Patthar pighlana hai, Ek naya itihas banana hai” reflect the spirit of struggle and victory.

Fans can stream the song on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, as well as on Instagram and Facebook.

Shreya expressed her excitement: “It’s an honor to be part of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 through its official song. I hope it inspires fans and celebrates the unity and spirit of women’s cricket.”

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will run from September 30 to November 3, featuring eight teams: India, Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Most matches will be in India, with Pakistan playing their fixtures in Sri Lanka. The champion team will take home US$13.88 million, reflecting a significant increase in prize money.

The tournament will be held from September 30 to November 2, with matches taking place at DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) in India, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

