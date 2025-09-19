Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Latest Standings After Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 Points Table: Latest Standings After Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

The top two from each group move to the Super Four, playing three matches against the other qualifiers.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)

Asia Cup 2025 updated points table after AFG vs SL: Asia Cup 2025 group stage is nearly complete, with India set to face Oman in their final match. India has already secured a Super Four spot from Group A after commanding wins over Pakistan and UAE.

Pakistan also advanced, defeating UAE by 41 runs in their last outing. In Group B, Sri Lanka booked their place in the Super Four with a perfect record of three wins, while Afghanistan’s hopes ended following Thursday’s defeat, allowing Bangladesh to advance.

Teams like Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong have been eliminated.

This edition marks the 17th Asia Cup, played in T20 format, featuring eight teams split into two groups, leading to the Super Four stage and the final on September 28.

Asia Cup 2025 Group Stage Points Table

Group A

India (Q) – 2 matches, 2 wins, 0 losses, 4 points, NRR +4.793

Pakistan (Q) – 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 loss, 4 points, NRR +1.790

UAE – 3 matches, 1 win, 2 losses, 0 points, NRR -1.984

Oman – 2 matches, 0 wins, 2 losses, 0 points, NRR -3.375

Group B

Sri Lanka (Q) – 3 matches, 3 wins, 0 losses, 6 points, NRR +1.278

Bangladesh (Q) – 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 loss, 4 points, NRR -0.270

Afghanistan – 3 matches, 1 win, 2 losses, 2 points, NRR +1.241

Hong Kong – 3 matches, 0 wins, 3 losses, 0 points, NRR -2.151

Super Four Format

The two highest-ranked teams from this stage will meet in the final on September 28. If teams from the same group reach the final, it could be their third encounter in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 Final & Record

India, the defending champions, have already won eight Asia Cups, with Sri Lanka claiming six and Pakistan two. Afghanistan, who impressed in the opener, are considered dark horses this year.

Also on ABP Live | Sri Lanka Star Learns Of Father's Death Mid-Match; Sanath Jayasuriya Breaks The News

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Asia Cup Afghanistan VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup Points Table India Vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Points Table IND Vs OMA
