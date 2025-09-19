Sri Lanka Star Learns Of Father's Death Mid-Match; Sanath Jayasuriya Breaks The News

Amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka has been struck by tragedy. Young all-rounder Dunith Vellalage lost his father, Suranga Vellalage, to a heart attack in Colombo while he was playing against Afghanistan.

Dunith’s father was also a cricketer and captained Prince of Wales College, though he never got the chance to play for the national team.

The heartbreaking news was conveyed to him by the team manager after the match, following which he left for home immediately.

This was Vellalage’s first outing in the tournament after sitting out the opening two games.

It turned out to be a tough day for him, conceding 49 runs in four overs and being hit for five consecutive sixes by veteran Mohammad Nabi in the final over.

A video has since surfaced showing the youngster being comforted by team officials after learning of the loss.

No son should go through this💔



Jayasuriya & team manager right after the game communicated Dinuth Wellalage the news of his father's passing away.pic.twitter.com/KbmQrHTCju — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 18, 2025

Match Recap

Sri Lanka, however, managed to overcome Afghanistan by six wickets to book a spot in the Super Four. Batting first, Afghanistan slumped to 71/5 before Nabi and Rashid Khan lifted them to 169.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target comfortably, with Kusal Mendis top-scoring with an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, while Kusal Perera (28) and Kamindu Mendis (24) provided handy support. With this result, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced from Group B.

"Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter's," former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold said while commentating on Sony Sports Network.

"Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room. Hopefully, this bonds them and helps them go on and do well in the Super 4 stage," he added.