Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement, Flaunts Rings In Romantic Post

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has offered a glimpse into his love story with Sophie Shine after announcing their engagement on social media. The cricketer shared a romantic post, also displaying rings, and signed off as “Shikhar & Sophie”, sparking widespread interest in the couple’s journey. Dhawan shared a romantic post on Instagram with the caption: “From shared smiles to shared dreams… grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever.”

The post was signed off as “Shikhar & Sophie”, hinting at his fiancée’s name.

First meeting In Dubai

According to multiple reports, Dhawan and Sophie first met at a restaurant in Dubai. Recalling their first encounter, Dhawan said it was a “great feeling” meeting her, and even remembered what she wore, camouflage trousers and a jacket. Sophie, on her part, reportedly said she was drawn to Dhawan’s eyes and his smile, describing the moment as instantly memorable.

The two stayed in touch after that meeting, and their friendship slowly turned into a relationship. While Dhawan kept the relationship private for a long period, public appearances by Sophie alongside him added to speculation.

Relationship Goes Public

Reports suggest the couple began drawing attention when Sophie was spotted with Dhawan at airports and later at cricket-related events. She was also seen during the IPL season, prompting fans to connect the dots.

The relationship was made official online in 2025, after which the couple became more open about being together. Now, with Dhawan’s engagement announcement, the focus has shifted from rumours to celebration, with fans and fellow cricketers flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.