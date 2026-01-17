Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Maharashtra government’s cabinet meeting was held on January 17 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during which 10 major decisions were approved across departments, including urban development, infrastructure, irrigation, policing and employment.

Among the key decisions, the cabinet approved an extension of toll concessions for another year on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhavasheva Atal Setu, offering continued relief to vehicle owners.

Administrative Restructuring In Planning Department

The cabinet approved the structure of 1,901 posts under the Directorate of Finance and Statistics and cleared its renaming as the Commissionerate of Finance and Statistics.

A revised staffing structure was also approved for offices linked to District Planning Committees, Joint Commissioner (Planning), Divisional Commissioner’s offices, the Human Development Programme, Statutory Development Boards, the Pilgrimage Development Programme and the Naxalism Special Action Plan Cell.

Infrastructure And Urban Transport Boost

The cabinet cleared the revised cost and government share for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase-2 (MUTP-2).

Approval was also given for a direct fund transfer mechanism for 1,000 e-buses under the PM E-Drive scheme for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal. Payments to companies will be made through Direct Debit Mandate (DDM) from the accounts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

Religious, Housing And Police Welfare Decisions

Charges were waived for land allotted in Ulwe to Tirupati Devasthanam for the Padmavati Devi Temple.

The cabinet also approved the Mumbai Police Housing Township project, under which 45,000 government residences will be built for police officers and employees across Mumbai city and suburbs.

Agriculture, Irrigation And Export Infrastructure

Approval was granted for the construction of a multi-purpose, multi-modal hub and terminal market for farmers at Bapgaon in Thane district to support vegetable exports. Nearly 7.96 hectares of land will be made available to the State Agricultural Marketing Corporation, along with facilities for vapor heat treatment, plant irradiation, pack houses and storage.

The cabinet sanctioned Rs 4,775 crore for the Bembal River Project in Yavatmal district, which will bring 52,423 hectares across five talukas under irrigation, with rehabilitation issues related to Mouja Dhamak in Amravati addressed.

Employment And Institutional Development

Approval was given to establish the Maharashtra Agency for Holistic International Mobility and Advancements (MAHIMA) to facilitate overseas employment opportunities for trained and skilled youth.

The cabinet also cleared the allotment of land in Panvel (West) to the Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation for construction of its headquarters and a multi-purpose building.