HomeNewsIndia'Coolest Gen Alpha Dad': IndiGo Pilot Surprises Daughter Mid-Flight. Video Goes Viral

‘Coolest Gen Alpha Dad’: IndiGo Pilot Surprises Daughter Mid-Flight. Video Goes Viral

IndiGo pilot Gurdish Singh surprises his daughter and classmates during Mumbai-Nagpur flight, winning hearts online.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An IndiGo pilot has won hearts online for surprising his daughter during a routine flight from Mumbai to Nagpur. Gurdish Singh used the aircraft’s public announcement system to share a personal message, revealing that the journey was extra special. Onboard were Singh’s daughter and her Class 6 classmates, travelling for a school trip. He began with the standard in-flight welcome before switching to a heartfelt announcement.

Pilot Surprises Daughter Mid-Flight

"Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome aboard IndiGo flight 6E5124 from Mumbai to Nagpur," Singh said. "The reason I am talking to you from the cabin today is because of a very special person—my little princess, my daughter, is onboard today with her classmates heading to a school trip. She didn’t know that, so I decided to surprise her." Singh later shared a video of the announcement on Instagram, explaining the context.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gurdish Singh (@gurd_ish)

He captioned it: "My passengers were my daughter and her grade 6 classmates, headed for a school trip. So I welcomed them with Gen-alpha vibes." The video has since gone viral, drawing praise for the pilot’s touching gesture and heartwarming connection with his daughter. Passengers on board were reportedly delighted, and the moment quickly became a beloved story on social media.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the IndiGo pilot make a special announcement?

The pilot, Gurdish Singh, made a special announcement to surprise his daughter and her Class 6 classmates who were onboard for a school trip.

What was the destination of the IndiGo flight?

The flight was a routine journey from Mumbai to Nagpur.

How did the pilot's daughter and her classmates react to the surprise?

The announcement was a surprise for his daughter, and passengers onboard were reportedly delighted by the pilot's gesture.

Where did the pilot share the video of his announcement?

The pilot shared a video of the announcement on Instagram.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Video IndiGo IndiGo Airline
Photo Gallery

Opinion
