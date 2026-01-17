‘Coolest Gen Alpha Dad’: IndiGo Pilot Surprises Daughter Mid-Flight. Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An IndiGo pilot has won hearts online for surprising his daughter during a routine flight from Mumbai to Nagpur. Gurdish Singh used the aircraft’s public announcement system to share a personal message, revealing that the journey was extra special. Onboard were Singh’s daughter and her Class 6 classmates, travelling for a school trip. He began with the standard in-flight welcome before switching to a heartfelt announcement.

Pilot Surprises Daughter Mid-Flight

"Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome aboard IndiGo flight 6E5124 from Mumbai to Nagpur," Singh said. "The reason I am talking to you from the cabin today is because of a very special person—my little princess, my daughter, is onboard today with her classmates heading to a school trip. She didn’t know that, so I decided to surprise her." Singh later shared a video of the announcement on Instagram, explaining the context.

He captioned it: "My passengers were my daughter and her grade 6 classmates, headed for a school trip. So I welcomed them with Gen-alpha vibes." The video has since gone viral, drawing praise for the pilot’s touching gesture and heartwarming connection with his daughter. Passengers on board were reportedly delighted, and the moment quickly became a beloved story on social media.