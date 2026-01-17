Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450

GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450

Implementation of GRAP is aimed at preventing further deterioration of air quality across the region. Concerned agencies have been directed to further intensify preventive.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising from 400 at 4:00 PM to 428 by 8:00 PM, amid the influence of a western disturbance, highly unfavourable meteorological conditions and poor dispersion of pollutants. Taking note of the worsening trend and with a view to preventing further decline in air quality, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) unanimously decided to invoke Stage-IV measures of the extant GRAP, categorised as ‘Severe+’ air quality (Delhi AQI > 450), with immediate effect across the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

The decision has been taken as a proactive step and is in addition to the measures already in force under Stages I, II and III of GRAP. Meanwhile, NCR Pollution Control Boards and other concerned agencies have been directed to further intensify preventive and enforcement measures to curb emissions and prevent any further deterioration in air quality across the region.

What Is Grap, How It Is Divided?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of structured, pre-defined emergency measures notified by the Government of India to tackle deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. Implemented and overseen by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), GRAP works on the principle of graded response, under which pollution control actions are intensified in stages based on the prevailing Air Quality Index (AQI). It comprises four stages, Stage I (Poor), Stage II (Very Poor), Stage III (Severe), and Stage IV (Severe+), with each stage triggering increasingly stringent restrictions on construction activities, industrial operations, vehicular movement, power generation, and other pollution-causing sources. The objective of GRAP is to ensure timely, coordinated, and region-wide action to prevent air quality from worsening further and to protect public health during high-pollution episodes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Delhi's air quality worsened?

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated due to a western disturbance, unfavorable meteorological conditions, and poor pollutant dispersion.

What action has been taken in response to the worsening air quality?

Stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), categorized as 'Severe+', have been invoked across the NCR immediately.

What is the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)?

GRAP is a set of emergency measures to tackle Delhi-NCR's air quality, with actions intensifying in four stages based on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

How is GRAP divided?

GRAP is divided into four stages: Stage I (Poor), Stage II (Very Poor), Stage III (Severe), and Stage IV (Severe+).

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Air Pollution AQI DELHI-NCR GRAP IV
