Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:11 PM (IST)

A Hindu man was beaten to death in Bangladesh’s Gazipur district on Saturday while attempting to protect a teenage employee from an assault, police said.

The victim, 55-year-old Liton Chandra Ghosh, also known as Kali, owned Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel on Baranagar Road, where the incident took place.

Altercation Over Minor Issue Turns Fatal

According to police and eyewitnesses, the incident began around 11 am when 28-year-old Masum Mia entered the sweetshop and got into a verbal argument with 17-year-old employee Ananta Das over a minor issue. The dispute soon escalated into a physical confrontation.

Moments later, Masum Mia’s parents, Mohammad Swapan Mia, 55, and Majeda Khatun, 45, arrived at the spot and joined the assault, witnesses said.

Shop Owner Attacked While Intervening

Liton Ghosh intervened to protect his employee and calm the situation. However, he was also attacked during the scuffle.

Police said Ghosh was struck on the head with a shovel, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

Accused Taken Into Custody

Local residents rushed to the scene, detained the three accused, Masum Mia and his parents, and handed them over to the police.

Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Zakir Hossain confirmed the arrests.
“Legal proceedings are underway in connection with the killing,” he said.

Second Killing Of A Hindu Man In Two Days

The killing has triggered anger in the area, coming a day after another Hindu man was killed in Bangladesh.

On Friday, 30-year-old Ripon Saha, a fuel station worker, was crushed to death by an SUV after he tried to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying for fuel. The driver allegedly ran him over and fled.

Concerns Over Attacks On Hindu Minorities

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. According to the 2022 census, the country has 13.13 million Hindus, accounting for 7.95 per cent of the population.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation, has expressed serious concern over the rising attacks on minority communities. It has alleged that communal violence is increasing as general elections draw closer, with the intent of intimidating minority voters.

India has also expressed concern over what it described as a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, saying it continues to monitor developments and hopes such acts are addressed decisively.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
