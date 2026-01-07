Katrina-Vicky Introduce Son Vihaan Kaushal, Share First Pic

Katrina Kaif has shared the first picture of her baby, announcing his name as Vihaan Kaushal. In a brief note, she described the newborn as her “ray of light”, saying her prayers had been answered and that her world had changed in an instant, expressing gratitude beyond words.

The post was also shared by her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, and quickly went viral. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, prayers and blessings for the newborn, describing the announcement as an emotional moment for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family. Since their marriage, the couple have largely kept their personal life away from the public eye, sharing limited details on social media.

Katrina had not made any public announcements about her pregnancy and maintained a low profile in the months leading up to the birth. The couple’s decision to reveal their child’s name and first picture together reflects their otherwise cautious approach to privacy.

Vihaan is the couple’s first child. Katrina, one of the most successful actors in Hindi cinema, continues to have a strong presence in films and brand endorsements, while Vicky Kaushal remains among the leading actors of his generation. The announcement has been widely covered across entertainment platforms, marking a significant personal milestone for the star couple.