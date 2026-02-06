Shastri, Akram, Bhogle In Star-Studded T20 World Cup 2026 Commentary Team

With ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 kicking off in India and Sri Lanka tomorrow, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released its powerhouse commentary lineup. A diverse group of 40 experts has been selected to provide insight across all 55 matches, bringing together 20 different nationalities.

The panel is a balanced mix of legendary broadcasters, former World Cup champions, and current stars who will be stepping behind the microphone for the first time.

Commentators announced for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien, Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews, Temba Bavuma.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will feature one of the most extensive broadcast plans ever, with India as the main hub for coverage through JioStar.

All T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be aired live on Star Sports, while JioHotstar will provide digital streaming. The platform will offer coverage in multiple Indian languages. For major matches involving India, as well as the semi-finals and final, JioHotstar will also offer additional regional language commentary and Indian Sign Language support.