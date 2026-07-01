Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketShardul Thakur Breaks Silence Over 'Underutilisation' By Gautam Gambhir-Led Management

Shardul Thakur Breaks Silence Over 'Underutilisation' By Gautam Gambhir-Led Management

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur breaks silence on his frustrating England tour, accusing Gautam Gambhir's management of under-utilising his bowling skills.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shardul Thakur questioned Gautam Gambhir's tactical approach as head coach.
  • Thakur felt underutilized, under-bowled, and misused during his last Test series.
  • He believes
  • Thakur aims to rejoin the national squad across all three formats.

The experienced India national cricket team bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has caused massive ripples across the international cricketing fraternity by openly questioning the tactical approach of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Ahead of the scheduled short-format bilateral campaign against England in Durham, the Mumbai-born seam bowler expressed immense dissatisfaction regarding his handling during his previous red-ball outing.

The thirty-three-year-old multi-skilled cricketer featured in merely two Test matches during the previous five-match tour, finding his role heavily restricted under the newly established leadership structure. The versatile asset voiced deep structural concerns regarding the modern strategic deployment of backup pace bowling resources.

Overcast Performance Breakdown

The medium-fast bowler asserted that the leadership group failed to capitalise on his established seam-bowling capabilities during critical moments across the English tour. The experienced domestic performer featured exclusively in the third Test match at Headingley and the subsequent fourth fixture hosted at Old Trafford.

The multi-format player managed to accumulate scores of 41 and 4 during his solitary batting outings while operating under challenging swinging conditions in Manchester. He explained that his defensive technical application provided crucial lower-order stability when the specialist top-order batsmen collapsed early on.

"When I played in England, I don't think I was utilised properly. In batting, yes, it was my mistake that I played a loose shot in Leeds. But in Manchester, I batted beautifully, I would say, because it was overcast, the ball was swinging, and there was one length from where the ball was hardly bouncing," Shardul Thakur stated in an interview with RevSportz.

Shardul Thakur On 'Calculation Errors'

Shardul claimed that statistical errors from the tracking analysts restricted his overall impact to just twenty-seven overs across his two game appearances. The frustrated bowler insisted that the management group constantly deployed his military-medium pace variations during inappropriate tactical phases.

The player feels completely overlooked given his extensive history of delivering critical red-ball breakthroughs during challenging away assignments. He believes that his domestic performances during the previous calendar year warranted a much longer run within the playing XI.

"So it's not that I didn't make any contribution when I last played for India. But yes, I think I deserved a few more opportunities. I would say it was more about being under-bowled and being used in the wrong phases. There were some calculation errors, I would say," Thakur explained during the RevSportz broadcast.

Future International Ambition

The energetic lower-order batsman remains highly optimistic about forcing his way back into the premier national white-ball framework under future leadership cycles. He emphasized that representing the country across all three international versions remains his absolute professional priority going forward.

The seasoned cricketer concluded his statements by reaffirming his physical readiness to rejoin the national squad whenever selectors require multi-dimensional backup assets. The tracking data indicates that the versatile competitor remains a useful alternative for upcoming transition schedules.

"Playing for India is a dream - everyone's dream. Even during my previous stints with the Indian team, there were a handful of games where I made an impact and literally won matches for the team. So, even in the near future, or whenever I make a comeback, I'm still willing to contribute as much as I can," Thakur concluded to RevSportz.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Shardul Thakur dissatisfied with his recent performance?

Shardul Thakur is dissatisfied with his handling during his previous red-ball outing against England, specifically questioning the tactical approach of head coach Gautam Gambhir. He felt his role was heavily restricted and he was under-bowled.

What was Shardul Thakur's main criticism regarding his bowling during the England tour?

Thakur asserted that the leadership group failed to capitalize on his seam-bowling capabilities and deployed him during inappropriate tactical phases. He believes 'calculation errors' restricted his overall impact to just twenty-seven overs.

How did Shardul Thakur perform with the bat in his last Test appearances?

During his two Test matches on the England tour, Shardul Thakur scored 41 and 4. He stated his defensive batting provided crucial lower-order stability during challenging conditions.

What are Shardul Thakur's future ambitions for his international career?

Thakur remains highly optimistic about rejoining the national white-ball framework and representing India across all three formats. He emphasized his readiness to contribute whenever selectors require multi-dimensional backup assets.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jul 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shardul Thakur India Playing 11 Gautam Gambhir Tactics India Vs England T20 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shardul Thakur Breaks Silence Over 'Underutilisation' By Gautam Gambhir-Led Management
Shardul Thakur Breaks Silence Over 'Underutilisation' By Gautam Gambhir-Led Management
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Snub Sparks Calls To Revive MS Dhoni-like Rotation Policy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Snub Sparks Calls To Revive MS Dhoni-like Rotation Policy
Cricket
England vs India 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details And Match Timings In India
England vs India 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details And Match Timings In India
Cricket
Postponed India Tour Of Bangladesh Back On? BCB Puts TV Rights Up For Sale For 6-Match Tour
Postponed India Tour Of Bangladesh Back On? BCB Puts TV Rights Up For Sale For 6-Match Tour
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case
BREAKING: Exclusive Recovery Records Reveal Major Cash Haul in Ayodhya Temple Offering Theft Case
No Cap With Megha Prasad: Was the Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Suppressed on June 5?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Biggest Misappropriation Allegedly Took Place During Maha Kumbh, Say Sources
Ram Temple Donation case: Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Lord Ram Made Me a Medium’ to Raise the Issue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget