WATCH: Hardik Pandya Goes Bald After Offering Hair At Tirupati Balaji Temple

Hardik Pandya made headlines after visiting the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Embracing a deeply rooted Indian tradition, Pandya shaved his head completely as a devotional hair offering (known as tonsure) to seek divine blessings.

Images and videos of the cricketer’s spiritual pilgrimage went viral across social media platforms, showing him in traditional attire after offering his prayers. Pandya’s clean-shaven look gained widespread attention for its spiritual significance, but the timing of his visit coincides with intense speculation surrounding his franchise career.

Check Pandya's New Look

Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma visited the Tirumala Temple today and sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.



Hardik Pandya reportedly donated his hair at Tirumala 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/ocDGOn28Om — Indian Cricket Ministry (@Tejashyyyyyy) August 2, 2026

Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, participated in the Suprabhatham Seva at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara. pic.twitter.com/nGf5Q1GWSt — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026

VIDEO | Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya offers prayers during the Suprabhata Seva at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/HKdtPmcyC3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2026

Is Hardik Heading to CSK?

Off the field, the rumor mill is spinning rapidly regarding Pandya’s future with Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the upcoming IPL season trade window. Following a couple of mixed seasons where MI struggled to reach the top tier of the tournament standings, reports suggest that multiple franchises are keen on acquiring the high-profile all-rounder.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly leading the pursuit to acquire Pandya via a marquee trade deal. Media reports indicate that initial negotiations between MI and CSK have centered around potential player-plus-cash trade packages.

Potential Trade Packages

Reports suggest MI initially inquired about young talent Ayush Mhatre alongside Shivam Dube. However, with CSK hesitant to part ways with Mhatre, alternative offers featuring players like Dube alongside cash compensation are reportedly on the table.

Beyond CSK, franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have also been linked with inquiries regarding the explosive match-winner.