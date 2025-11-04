Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSetback For India’s Star Cricketer - Ruled Out Of BBL Debut Season

Setback For India’s Star Cricketer - Ruled Out Of BBL Debut Season

Ravichandran Ashwin, who would have been the first major Indian cricketer to play in the Big Bash League, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Earlier this year, Ravichandran Ashwin became the first major Indian cricketer to join Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), and had joined the Sydney Thunder franchise. 

This had the potential to be quite an exciting spectacle, but unfortunately, injury has ruled Ashwin out of the entire upcoming BBL season. 

Ashwin released a statement through the Sydney Thunders franchise, revealing that he had injured his knee while training in Chennai, and while he has undergone a procedure, the player will have to miss the Australian T20 league. 

'Would Love To Be Around Later': R Ashwin

BBL's Sydney Thunder released R Ashwin's statement post injury on their official X handle, in which the Indian cricketer revealed he was genuinely excited to compete, and would love to meet the team later on if possible.

"While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I will miss BBL|15. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be a part of this group and play in front of you."

"I will be watching every game (probably at odd hours in Chennai) and cheering for both our women's and men's teams. If rehab and travel line up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be around later in the season and say hello in person. No promises. That is the intent", he added.

Ashwin has earned major accolades, and is a legend in the IPL, having won the competition twice with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), picked 187 wickets, and scored 833 runs.

Even on the international stage, the spin-bowling all-rounder has had a storied career, winning the 2011 ICC World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Also Check: Harmanpreet Kaur Equals MS Dhoni's Unique Achievement With World Cup Triumph

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sydney Thunder Ashwin Injury R Ashwin Injury R Ashwin Bbl Ashwin Big Bash League Ashwin Big Bash Sydney Thunder Bbl Sydney Thunder Ashwin
Embed widget