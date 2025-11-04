Harmanpreet Kaur Equals MS Dhoni's Unique Achievement With World Cup Triumph

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHarmanpreet Kaur Equals MS Dhoni's Unique Achievement With World Cup Triumph

MS Dhoni and Harmanpreet Kaur now share a unique achievement, having led their teams to major international and domestic victories in the same year.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Harmanpreet Kaur are the only three Indian captains to win an ODI ICC World Cup, considering both men and women's cricket.

However, MS Dhoni and Harmanpreet Kaur are the only two Indian players to achieve a very rare feat, and this is leading their teams to IPL/WPL and ODI World Cup victories in the same year. 

The former did this over a decade ago, first winning World Cup and then lifting his second Indian Premier League title. 

The latter won the Women's Premier League in March, and equalled MS Dhoni in this aspect by winning the ICC Women's World Cup on November 2, 2025, India's first title.

MS Dhoni Set This Record In 2011

MS Dhoni had already led the Chennai Super Kings to two finals, once in 2008 and then in 2010. He lost the former, but won the latter, against Mumbai Indians.

In 2011, he led CSK to another victorious campaign, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final. This was only a few months after he had led India to an ICC World Cup title after 28 years. 

Interestingly, Harmanpreet Kaur's Women's World Cup victory also comes after two WPL winning campaigns. 

India's Road To Women's World Cup Glory

Playing at home, the Women in Blue were regarded as one of the favorites to win the tournament, but with Australia and England standing in the way, things weren't going to be easy.

In fact, both of these teams beat India in the group stage, along with South Africa, who they met in the final.

After going on a three-match losing streak, the hosts bounced back hard, defeating New Zealand to enter the knockouts.

They then chased a 330+ score in the semi-final to beat Australia, and restricted the Proteas 52 runs behind their set total in the action-packed final to lift the World Cup.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
