Sanju Samson's Cinematic Love Story; ‘11 PM Message’ That Started It All

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Sanju Samson is currently enjoying superhero fame from fans and the cricketing world following his Player of the Tournament performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. His journey to the Finals has been supported by a steady and romantic personal life. The Kerala batter, who dismantled bowling attacks with 321 runs and 24 massive sixes during India's title-winning campaign, traces his greatest partnership not to the cricket pitch, but to a late-night social media message sent over a decade ago.

The 11 PM Facebook Message That Started It All

The basis of Sanju Samson’s relationship with his wife, Charulatha Ramesh, reads like a script from a contemporary romance film. It began on the night of August 22, 2013. At precisely 11:00 PM, a young Samson, then a rising talent in the domestic circuit, sent a simple "Hi" via Facebook Messenger to Charulatha. Both were students at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram at the time. According to various media reports, that initial friend request and the subsequent conversation sparked a bond that would eventually transcend their college corridors.

Five Years of Friendship and Quiet Romance

Unlike the loud celebrations seen at the Narendra Modi Stadium after India's World Cup win, the couple’s relationship developed away from the public eye. For five years, Sanju and Charulatha maintained a deep friendship that gradually evolved into a committed relationship. Despite Samson’s growing fame in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his eventual debut for the , the couple remained grounded. Charulatha, a graduate in Chemistry and a post-graduate in Human Resources, provided a stable support system for the cricketer during his frequent periods of being in and out of the national squad.

A Private Wedding Under the Special Marriage Act

In 2018, the couple decided to formalize their relationship. On December 22, 2018, Sanju Samson and Charulatha Ramesh were married in a quiet, private ceremony in Kovalam, Kerala. The wedding was held under the Special Marriage Act, as it brought together families from different religious backgrounds—Sanju being a Christian and Charulatha a Hindu. The ceremony was attended only by close friends and family members, maintaining the privacy that the couple has cherished throughout their decade-long journey together.

The Pillar Behind the World Cup Hero

Today, as Samson celebrates his status as a triple crown winner and a vital cog in the Indian T20 dynasty, his wife remains his most vocal supporter. During his recent homecoming in Kerala, Samson credited his family for staying with him during his setbacks. He mentioned that his wife would often show him fan-made reels and videos of support when he was struggling with form, a gesture that often brought him to tears. From an 11 PM Facebook message in 2013 to standing on the world stage in 2026, the Sanju-Charulatha story remains a rare example of a long-term, successful romance in the high-pressure world of international sports.