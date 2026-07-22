Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Schedule Until 2027 World Cup: Full Roadmap

With the three-match ODI series against England now over, Team India will shift its attention to preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held from October 4 to November 21, 2027, across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Although India suffered a 2-1 series defeat to England, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered encouraging performances with the bat, leaving fans eager to see the veteran duo reunite in India's next ODI assignment.

Return Likely in September

As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are now active only in the ODI format, their next appearance is expected to come in September, when India host the West Indies for a three-match ODI series.

The Men in Blue will then travel to New Zealand in November for a five-match ODI series, which is expected to play a key role in shaping India's plans for the 2027 World Cup. The team management is likely to use the series to identify its strongest combination.

At Least 14 ODIs Before World Cup

India are set to play at least 14 ODIs before the start of the 2027 World Cup through series against the West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Should the Asia Cup also be played in the ODI format, the number of matches will increase further, providing valuable opportunities for the team to fine-tune its preparations.

Meanwhile, India's proposed tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for August 2026, has been postponed to September 2026 due to security concerns. The tour was set to feature three ODIs and three T20Is, but the revised schedule is yet to be announced.

India's ODI matches till 2027 ODI World Cup

September 2026: vs West Indies (Home) - 3 ODIs

September 2026: vs Bangladesh (Away) - 3 ODIs (Postponed; new dates yet to be announced)

November 2026: vs New Zealand (Away) - 5 ODIs

December 2026: vs Sri Lanka (Home) - 3 ODIs

January 2027: vs Zimbabwe (Home) - 3 ODIs

June 2027: Asia Cup (Bangladesh) - Likely to be played in the ODI format (number of matches depends on qualification and tournament schedule)

October 4: November 21, 2027 - ICC ODI World Cup (South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia)

Confirmed ODIs before the World Cup: 14 matches (excluding the postponed Bangladesh series and Asia Cup).

Asia Cup Could Be Another Key Assignment

India are also scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series in December, before Zimbabwe tour the country in January 2027. If the Asia Cup 2027 is held in Bangladesh in the 50-over format, as expected, Rohit and Kohli could feature in another major tournament just months before the World Cup.