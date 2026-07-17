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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma's ODI Exit Could Spell Trouble For Gautam Gambhir: Report

Rohit Sharma's ODI Exit Could Spell Trouble For Gautam Gambhir: Report

Rohit is unlikely to remain silent if he is dropped from India's ODI plans. Sources cited in the report claim that the experienced batter believes several recent decisions have not gone in his favour.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)

The Indian cricket team could be heading toward another major controversy if recent reports regarding Rohit Sharma's future turn out to be accurate. According to a report by CricBlogger, the selectors are considering moving beyond the veteran opener, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for the team environment.

The report suggests that Rohit's departure from the ODI setup may also intensify scrutiny on head coach Gautam Gambhir, with criticism of the coaching staff likely to grow. However, it is important to note that neither the BCCI, Rohit Sharma, nor Gautam Gambhir has officially commented on these reports.

Rohit May Respond To ODI Exit

As per the report, Rohit is unlikely to remain silent if he is dropped from India's ODI plans. Sources cited in the report claim that the experienced batter believes several recent decisions have not gone in his favour and could publicly present his side of the story if his international ODI career comes to an end.

The report also alleges that Gautam Gambhir has been advocating changes to the team's leadership and composition for some time. If Rohit is eventually left out of the ODI squad, the report claims attention could shift toward the head coach's role in those decisions.

Reported Rift Between Rohit And Gambhir

The reported strain in the relationship between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir is said to have emerged during India's difficult Test campaign. According to the report, Rohit initially gave Gambhir significant freedom after he succeeded Rahul Dravid as head coach. Over time, however, Gambhir is believed to have taken on a greater role in cricketing decisions than the previous coaching setup.

The report further claims that following India's home Test defeats against New Zealand, Gambhir's influence within the team increased, particularly ahead of the third Test, where he reportedly became more involved in key strategic and selection matters.

Several Decisions Reportedly Added To Tension

According to the report, differences between the two senior figures deepened after a series of important decisions. These allegedly included discussions over Jasprit Bumrah captaining India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Rohit's omission from the playing XI for the Sydney Test, and subsequent leadership changes after India's Champions Trophy success.

While these reports have fuelled speculation about friction within the Indian camp, none of the individuals involved has publicly confirmed the existence of any disagreement, and the claims remain unverified.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent reports regarding Rohit Sharma's future in the Indian ODI team?

According to a report by CricBlogger, selectors are considering moving beyond Rohit Sharma in the ODI setup. This decision could have significant implications for the team environment.

How might head coach Gautam Gambhir be affected by these reports?

If Rohit is eventually dropped from the ODI squad, head coach Gautam Gambhir could face increased scrutiny. The report claims Gambhir has advocated for changes to the team's leadership and composition.

Is there a reported disagreement between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir?

Reports suggest a strain in the relationship between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir, which reportedly emerged during India's Test campaign. Gambhir's increased influence in cricketing decisions is cited as a factor.

Have any of these reports been officially confirmed by the parties involved?

No, neither the BCCI, Rohit Sharma, nor Gautam Gambhir has officially commented on these reports. The claims about controversies and rifts remain unverified.

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma News Rohit Sharma Retirement IND VS ENG
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