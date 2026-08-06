Ishan Kishan With RBI ID Card? Star Cricketer's Government Job Photo Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral photo showed Ishan Kishan with RBI identity card.

He has been an RBI Assistant Manager since 2017.

Kishan secured this government job via sports quota.

Ishan Kishan RBI Job: A recent picture of India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan sporting a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) identity card has sparked widespread curiosity on social media. Many fans were left wondering whether the cricketer had taken up a government job after seeing him dressed in formal office attire with an official ID around his neck. The image quickly went viral, with several users expressing surprise at seeing the Indian cricketer in a corporate setting.

However, the reality is far less surprising. Ishan has been associated with the RBI for several years after securing a position through the sports quota.

Ishan Kishan's RBI Job Explained

The viral photograph was seemingly clicked by a bank employee and later shared online.

In the image, Ishan can be seen wearing a sky-blue shirt, black trousers and an RBI identity card, leading many to believe he had recently joined the central bank.

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In reality, the left-handed batsman has been employed by the Reserve Bank of India since 2017.

He was appointed under the sports quota at just 18 years of age, a route through which several elite Indian athletes have secured government jobs while continuing their sporting careers.

Ishan currently serves as an Assistant Manager at the RBI. Apart from his cricket commitments, he has also represented the institution in tournaments such as the DY Patil competition whenever his schedule has allowed.

Ishan Kishan's RBI Salary

As an Assistant Manager, Ishan holds a Grade A position within the Reserve Bank of India.

The basic pay for the role is generally reported to be between Rs 45,000 and Rs 49,000 per month.

After including allowances such as house rent, dearness allowance and other benefits, the overall monthly package is estimated to range between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1.15 lakh.

Reports suggest Ishan's monthly earnings from the RBI position are approximately Rs 75,000 to Rs 90,000, depending on applicable allowances and deductions.

While the government job has once again become a talking point due to the viral image, cricket remains Ishan's primary profession.