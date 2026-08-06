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English NewsSportsCricketIshan Kishan With RBI ID Card? Star Cricketer's Government Job Photo Goes Viral

Ishan Kishan With RBI ID Card? Star Cricketer's Government Job Photo Goes Viral

Ishan Kishan's viral photo wearing an RBI ID card has surprised fans. Here's why the India wicketkeeper was at the Reserve Bank of India.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral photo showed Ishan Kishan with RBI identity card.
  • He has been an RBI Assistant Manager since 2017.
  • Kishan secured this government job via sports quota.

Ishan Kishan RBI Job: A recent picture of India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan sporting a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) identity card has sparked widespread curiosity on social media. Many fans were left wondering whether the cricketer had taken up a government job after seeing him dressed in formal office attire with an official ID around his neck. The image quickly went viral, with several users expressing surprise at seeing the Indian cricketer in a corporate setting.

However, the reality is far less surprising. Ishan has been associated with the RBI for several years after securing a position through the sports quota.

Ishan Kishan's RBI Job Explained

The viral photograph was seemingly clicked by a bank employee and later shared online.

In the image, Ishan can be seen wearing a sky-blue shirt, black trousers and an RBI identity card, leading many to believe he had recently joined the central bank.

Read More: India's Most Unlucky Match-Winner? Unbeaten Fifty On Debut, Yet Never Played Again

In reality, the left-handed batsman has been employed by the Reserve Bank of India since 2017.

He was appointed under the sports quota at just 18 years of age, a route through which several elite Indian athletes have secured government jobs while continuing their sporting careers.

Ishan currently serves as an Assistant Manager at the RBI. Apart from his cricket commitments, he has also represented the institution in tournaments such as the DY Patil competition whenever his schedule has allowed.

Ishan Kishan's RBI Salary

As an Assistant Manager, Ishan holds a Grade A position within the Reserve Bank of India.

The basic pay for the role is generally reported to be between Rs 45,000 and Rs 49,000 per month.

After including allowances such as house rent, dearness allowance and other benefits, the overall monthly package is estimated to range between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1.15 lakh.

Reports suggest Ishan's monthly earnings from the RBI position are approximately Rs 75,000 to Rs 90,000, depending on applicable allowances and deductions.

While the government job has once again become a talking point due to the viral image, cricket remains Ishan's primary profession.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ishan Kishan's RBI job recently attract attention?

A viral photo of him in formal office attire with an official RBI identity card sparked widespread curiosity on social media, leading many to believe he had recently taken up a government job.

When did Ishan Kishan start working for the RBI?

He has been employed by the Reserve Bank of India since 2017. He was appointed under the sports quota at just 18 years of age.

What is Ishan Kishan's position and estimated salary at the RBI?

Ishan Kishan serves as an Assistant Manager, a Grade A position. His reported monthly earnings from this role are approximately Rs 75,000 to Rs 90,000, including allowances.

How did Ishan Kishan secure his job at the RBI?

He secured the position through the sports quota, a common route for elite Indian athletes to get government jobs. This allows them to continue their sporting careers while employed.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan Cricket RBI IPL
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