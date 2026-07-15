WATCH: Rohit Sharma's 'Nataraja Shot' Leaves Dinesh Karthik Speechless

Continuing their absolute white-ball mastery over the hosts, India secured a convincing six-wicket victory against England in the opening One Day International (ODI) at Edgbaston, securing their sixth consecutive ODI win over the Three Lions.

The visiting side chased down a competitive target of 259 with 28 deliveries to spare, effectively shattering England's legendary 12-year undefeated run in men's ODIs at the Birmingham venue.

Rohit’s Majestic 'Nataraja' Pull

Team India’s overall clinical display grabbed headlines, but a moment of pure batting genius from veteran opener Rohit Sharma early in the chase became the talk of the cricketing world.

Facing an aggressive Jofra Archer in the sixth over of the innings, Rohit put on a masterclass in reading length.

Commentator Dinesh Karthik was left absolutely amazed by the balance and elegance of the strike, immediately likening the posture to the famous Nataraja pose (inspired by the cosmic dance of Lord Nataraja).

How IND vs ENG Match Unfolded

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and opted to bat at their traditional stronghold, where they had not tasted defeat in a 50-over match since September 2014 - a loss that, ironically, also came at the hands of India.

The hosts initially looked set for a massive total, cruising to 61 without loss. However, the Indian bowlers turned the game on its head, executing a ruthless collapse that saw England lose five wickets for a mere 20 runs, sliding to a precarious 80 for 5.

A resilient fightback from veteran Joe Root (76 not out) and a valuable, lower-order contribution from Liam Dawson (68) resurrected the innings, guiding England to a fightable 258 before they were bowled out.

Axar Patel Leads Way with Ball and Bat

All-rounder Axar Patel proved to be the ultimate difference-maker for India, delivering a true player-of-the-match performance:

Axar broke the backbone of the English lineup, claiming crucial breakthroughs to finish with highly impressive figures of 4 for 62. Later in the chase - after captain Shubman Gill retired hurt on 80 and the team slipped to a slightly tense 160 for 4 - Axar combined with Washington Sundar.

The pair put together a highly dominant, unbeaten 102-run partnership, with Axar finishing on 57* and Sundar sealing the game with a six to finish on 52*.

With a 1-0 lead firmly in hand, India shifts its attention to Cardiff for the second ODI, while England is left searching for answers to stop their white-ball slide.