IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma's 'Nataraja Shot' Leaves Dinesh Karthik Speechless

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's 'Nataraja Shot' Leaves Dinesh Karthik Speechless

Facing an aggressive Jofra Archer in the sixth over of the innings, Rohit put on a masterclass in reading length.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 12:50 PM (IST)

Continuing their absolute white-ball mastery over the hosts, India secured a convincing six-wicket victory against England in the opening One Day International (ODI) at Edgbaston, securing their sixth consecutive ODI win over the Three Lions.

The visiting side chased down a competitive target of 259 with 28 deliveries to spare, effectively shattering England's legendary 12-year undefeated run in men's ODIs at the Birmingham venue.

Rohit’s Majestic 'Nataraja' Pull

Team India’s overall clinical display grabbed headlines, but a moment of pure batting genius from veteran opener Rohit Sharma early in the chase became the talk of the cricketing world.

Facing an aggressive Jofra Archer in the sixth over of the innings, Rohit put on a masterclass in reading length.

Commentator Dinesh Karthik was left absolutely amazed by the balance and elegance of the strike, immediately likening the posture to the famous Nataraja pose (inspired by the cosmic dance of Lord Nataraja).

How IND vs ENG Match Unfolded

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and opted to bat at their traditional stronghold, where they had not tasted defeat in a 50-over match since September 2014 - a loss that, ironically, also came at the hands of India.

The hosts initially looked set for a massive total, cruising to 61 without loss. However, the Indian bowlers turned the game on its head, executing a ruthless collapse that saw England lose five wickets for a mere 20 runs, sliding to a precarious 80 for 5.

A resilient fightback from veteran Joe Root (76 not out) and a valuable, lower-order contribution from Liam Dawson (68) resurrected the innings, guiding England to a fightable 258 before they were bowled out.

Axar Patel Leads Way with Ball and Bat

All-rounder Axar Patel proved to be the ultimate difference-maker for India, delivering a true player-of-the-match performance:

Axar broke the backbone of the English lineup, claiming crucial breakthroughs to finish with highly impressive figures of 4 for 62. Later in the chase - after captain Shubman Gill retired hurt on 80 and the team slipped to a slightly tense 160 for 4 - Axar combined with Washington Sundar.

The pair put together a highly dominant, unbeaten 102-run partnership, with Axar finishing on 57* and Sundar sealing the game with a six to finish on 52*.

With a 1-0 lead firmly in hand, India shifts its attention to Cardiff for the second ODI, while England is left searching for answers to stop their white-ball slide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the opening ODI between India and England?

India secured a convincing six-wicket victory against England in the opening One Day International. This win broke England's legendary 12-year undefeated run in men's ODIs at Edgbaston.

Who was the standout performer for India in the match?

All-rounder Axar Patel proved to be the player-of-the-match for India. He claimed 4 wickets for 62 runs and scored an unbeaten 57*, contributing to a crucial 102-run partnership.

How did England's batting innings unfold?

England, after winning the toss and opting to bat, initially looked set for a large total before collapsing to 80 for 5. Joe Root (76*) and Liam Dawson (68) then helped them reach a total of 258.

How many consecutive ODI wins does India have against England after this match?

With this victory, India secured their sixth consecutive ODI win over the Three Lions. They successfully chased down the competitive target of 259 with 28 deliveries to spare.

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dinesh Karthik ROHIT SHARMA IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's 'Nataraja Shot' Leaves Dinesh Karthik Speechless
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's 'Nataraja Shot' Leaves Dinesh Karthik Speechless
Cricket
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Selfless Act For Shubman Gill Melts Fans' Hearts
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Selfless Act For Shubman Gill Melts Fans' Hearts
Cricket
Dinesh Karthik Hints At Rift Between Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar
Dinesh Karthik Hints At Rift Between Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar
Cricket
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Shines Before Retiring Hurt As India Cruise Past England
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Shines Before Retiring Hurt As India Cruise Past England
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Reportedly Targets US Bases Across Gulf Region Amid Rising Conflict
Uttar Pradesh Update: QR Codes Made Mandatory at Shops on Kanwar Yatra Routes
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi’s Dehradun Student Event Venue Changed After Permission Row
Maritime Update: Strait of Hormuz Tensions Increase Over Alleged Blockade Measures
Breaking News: Iran Claims Major Attack on US Base in Jordan Amid Rising Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget