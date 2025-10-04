Rohit Sharma As India's ODI Captain: A Look At His Impressive Record

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma As India's ODI Captain: A Look At His Impressive Record

Rohit Sharma steps down as India’s ODI captain with a stellar win rate. Shubman Gill takes charge as a new era begins with the IND vs AUS series starting October 19, 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Rohit Sharma's time as the captain of India in ODIs has come to an end. He had already retired from the post, and as a player, from T20Is and Tests, leaving behind a stellar record. 

Shubman Gill will now lead the Men in Blue in the 50-over format, starting from the upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series, which kicks offs from October 19, 2025. 

As we wait to see how this new era of Indian cricket turns out, let's take a look back at The Hitman's legacy as captain of the Indian team in ODIs:

Rohit Sharma: ODI captaincy stats

Matches - 56

Wins - 42

Losses - 12

Ties - 1

No Result - 1

This accounts for around a 75% win percentage as captain of the Indian team, which is very impressive in a competitive sport like cricket. Rohit also boasts a 96% win rate as captain in 50-over ICC tournaments, which are the World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Rohit led the Men in Blue to the final of the 2023 ICC World Cup undefeated, only to lose to Australia in the final. However, he was able to clinch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy unbeaten.

India also won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024 unbeaten under his leadership, defeating South Africa in a very close final.

It is important to note that Rohit Sharma has not retired from ODIs. He won't be the captain, but is still active in the format, and will be travelling to Australia later this month, along with Virat Kohli, for the three matches.

Fans also want to see him and Kohli play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, having lost the trophy very narrowly in 2023, when the tournament was held in India. However, there is no concrete word on their participation in that World Cup as of this writing. 

Check out: India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
