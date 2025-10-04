India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has provided an update on the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India’s plans for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Agarkar also explained the rationale behind appointing Shubman Gill as India’s new ODI captain for the upcoming series against Australia. With Rohit Sharma stepping down as India’s ODI skipper, Shubman Gill will lead the team, while Rohit and Kohli remain part of the touring squad.

Both veterans now focus solely on ODIs, having retired from Test and T20 cricket. Despite previously expressing interest in playing in 2027 ODI World Cup, their participation remains uncertain.

Virat & Rohit are non committal about 2027 World Cup

After announcing India squad for Australia tour, Agarkar stated that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not committed to featuring in the next 50-over World Cup, leaving selectors to plan around the team’s future without definite confirmations from the senior stars.

“Both Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma are non committal about the 2027 World Cup,” Agarkar said.

Ajit Agarkar further mentioned that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been advised to participate in domestic cricket whenever their schedules allow. The upcoming 50-over domestic tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is scheduled for December-January. If they choose to take part, both players could feature in selected matches of the tournament.

“We have made it clear that if guys are free they should be playing domestic cricket,” Agarkar added.

Agarkar, however, emphasized that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain influential figures in the team, highlighting that they continue to provide leadership and guidance within the dressing room.

“They have been doing for years, try and score runs. They are still leaders in the dressing room. The have been extremely successful in this format. This team has been picked for Australia, you don’t need to think too far,” the chief selector said.