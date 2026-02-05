RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Match Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming

WPL 2026 Final start time, toss timings, live streaming: The wait is over! The fourth season of Women’s Premier League (WPL) reaches its thrilling conclusion today.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-stakes rematch of 2024 final. While RCB is chasing their second title, Delhi Capitals are desperate to break their "runner-up" curse in their fourth consecutive final appearance.

WPL Final Match Schedule & Venue

Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Delhi Capitals (WPL 2026 Final)

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Venue: BCA Stadium (Baroda Cricket Association), Kotambi, Vadodara

Live Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

How to Watch WPL 2026 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast

Fans in India can catch WPL 2026 Final across multiple platforms:

Live Telecast (TV): The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels.

Live Streaming (Online): For digital viewers, the final will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar app and website.

Story So Far

RCB's Dominance: Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB secured a direct entry to the final after topping the points table with six wins from eight matches. Their squad balance, bolstered by the form of Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk, makes them the favorites.

DC's Resilience: Under the new leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi took the "long route" after finishing third in the league. They decimated Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets in the Eliminator to set up this blockbuster rematch.

Head-to-Head: In their 9 historical meetings, Delhi Capitals lead 6-3. However, RCB won the most important encounter - the 2024 final.

Predicted Playing XIs

Both teams have found their rhythm and are expected to field their strongest, mostly unchanged lineups from the business end of the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Top Order: Smriti Mandhana (C), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll

Middle Order: Richa Ghosh (WK), Nadine de Klerk, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowling Attack: Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Top Order: Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt

Middle Order: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad

Bowling Attack: Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, N. Shree Charani, Nandini Sharma