Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Match Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Match Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Match Start And Toss Time: Delhi Capitals are desperate to break their "runner-up" curse in their fourth consecutive final appearance.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 06:52 PM (IST)

WPL 2026 Final start time, toss timings, live streaming: The wait is over! The fourth season of Women’s Premier League (WPL) reaches its thrilling conclusion today.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-stakes rematch of 2024 final. While RCB is chasing their second title, Delhi Capitals are desperate to break their "runner-up" curse in their fourth consecutive final appearance.

WPL Final Match Schedule & Venue

Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Delhi Capitals (WPL 2026 Final)

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Venue: BCA Stadium (Baroda Cricket Association), Kotambi, Vadodara

Live Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

How to Watch WPL 2026 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast

Fans in India can catch WPL 2026 Final across multiple platforms:

Live Telecast (TV): The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels.

Live Streaming (Online): For digital viewers, the final will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar app and website.

Story So Far

RCB's Dominance: Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB secured a direct entry to the final after topping the points table with six wins from eight matches. Their squad balance, bolstered by the form of Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk, makes them the favorites.

DC's Resilience: Under the new leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi took the "long route" after finishing third in the league. They decimated Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets in the Eliminator to set up this blockbuster rematch.

Head-to-Head: In their 9 historical meetings, Delhi Capitals lead 6-3. However, RCB won the most important encounter - the 2024 final.

Predicted Playing XIs

Both teams have found their rhythm and are expected to field their strongest, mostly unchanged lineups from the business end of the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Top Order: Smriti Mandhana (C), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll

Middle Order: Richa Ghosh (WK), Nadine de Klerk, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowling Attack: Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Top Order: Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt

Middle Order: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad

Bowling Attack: Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, N. Shree Charani, Nandini Sharma

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Streaming WPL 2026 Final WPL 2026 Final Match Start Time WPL 2026 Final Toss Time
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout
‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout
India
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
World
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget