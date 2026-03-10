IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Gujarat Titans (GT) have officially secured the services of Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden as their new Batting Coach. The franchise confirmed the high-profile appointment on Tuesday, marking a significant transition in their coaching hierarchy.

Hayden, a two-time ODI World Cup winner and a hall-of-fame player renowned for his "powerplay dominance," steps into the role previously held by fellow Australian Matthew Wade. Wade served as an assistant coach during the 2025 campaign, but the Titans have now opted for Hayden’s legendary aggressive philosophy to redefine their batting blueprint.

A Philosophy of Dominance

Matthew Hayden’s arrival in the Titans' dugout brings a massive wealth of experience, spanning 273 international matches and over 15,000 runs. His tenure as a player was defined by a ruthless approach to opening the batting, a style the Titans are eager to instill in their young roster.

"Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That's the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans," Hayden said following the announcement, as reported by PTI.

Strategic Rebuilding in Ahmedabad

For the Titans, this appointment is about more than just technique; it’s about identity. After a transitional 2025 season, the franchise is looking to reclaim the aggressive spark that led them to back-to-back finals in their early years.

Vikram Solanki, GT Director of Cricket, emphasized that Hayden’s ability to mentor emerging talent was a deciding factor.

"Matthew's appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey... his experience will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead," Solanki, as reported by PTI.

The Hayden's International and IPL Excellence

With over 15,000 international runs and two ODI World Cup titles, Hayden brings a legendary resume to Ahmedabad. A former CSK standout with 32 IPL appearances, his expertise in powerplay aggression and high-intensity cricket is designed to mentor the next generation of Titans' power-hitters.