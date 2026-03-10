Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

The "Mongoose" is back in the IPL! Gujarat Titans name Matthew Hayden as their new Batting Coach for the 2026 season. See how the Australian legend plans to help GT "own the game" this year.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gujarat Titans (GT) have officially secured the services of Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden as their new Batting Coach. The franchise confirmed the high-profile appointment on Tuesday, marking a significant transition in their coaching hierarchy.

Hayden, a two-time ODI World Cup winner and a hall-of-fame player renowned for his "powerplay dominance," steps into the role previously held by fellow Australian Matthew Wade. Wade served as an assistant coach during the 2025 campaign, but the Titans have now opted for Hayden’s legendary aggressive philosophy to redefine their batting blueprint.

A Philosophy of Dominance

Matthew Hayden’s arrival in the Titans' dugout brings a massive wealth of experience, spanning 273 international matches and over 15,000 runs. His tenure as a player was defined by a ruthless approach to opening the batting, a style the Titans are eager to instill in their young roster.

"Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That's the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans," Hayden said following the announcement, as reported by PTI.

Strategic Rebuilding in Ahmedabad

For the Titans, this appointment is about more than just technique; it’s about identity. After a transitional 2025 season, the franchise is looking to reclaim the aggressive spark that led them to back-to-back finals in their early years.

Vikram Solanki, GT Director of Cricket, emphasized that Hayden’s ability to mentor emerging talent was a deciding factor.

"Matthew's appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey... his experience will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead," Solanki, as reported by PTI.

The Hayden's International and IPL Excellence

With over 15,000 international runs and two ODI World Cup titles, Hayden brings a legendary resume to Ahmedabad. A former CSK standout with 32 IPL appearances, his expertise in powerplay aggression and high-intensity cricket is designed to mentor the next generation of Titans' power-hitters.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Gujarat Titans appointed as their new Batting Coach?

Gujarat Titans have officially appointed Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden as their new Batting Coach.

What is Matthew Hayden's coaching philosophy for the Gujarat Titans?

Hayden's philosophy emphasizes aggressive batting, aiming to 'own the game' by applying pressure, a style he wants to instill in the Titans' roster.

What experience does Matthew Hayden bring to the Gujarat Titans?

Hayden brings extensive international experience with over 15,000 runs and two ODI World Cup titles, along with 32 IPL appearances for CSK.

Why did Gujarat Titans appoint Matthew Hayden?

The appointment is strategic, aiming to reclaim the team's aggressive spark and mentor emerging talent, as highlighted by Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Matthew Hayden Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Vikram Solanki
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach
IPL
Gautam Gambhir's Plan For ODI World Cup 2027: Blueprint Ready After IPL 2026
Gautam Gambhir's Plan For ODI World Cup 2027: Blueprint Ready After IPL 2026
IPL
IPL Cricketer Amit Mishra Accused Of Mental And Physical Torture By Model Wife
IPL Cricketer Amit Mishra Accused Of Mental And Physical Torture By Model Wife
IPL
IPL 2026 Schedule: Start Date, Final, First Match And Playoffs Details
IPL 2026 Schedule: Start Date, Final, First Match And Playoffs Details
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament Pulse: Uproar erupts in Lok Sabha as opposition protests amid farm scheme debate
Gulf War Flash: Iran strikes regional oil hubs after US-Israel raids spark wider conflict
Conflict Tracker: Iran expands strikes across Gulf as Karaj airstrikes and Baghdad drone scare
Battlefront Brief: Iran launches 33rd missile wave at Israel as Hormuz oil standoff shakes markets
War Day 11: Iran fires Kheibar missiles at Israel as Trump claims Tehran forces weakened badly
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget