Sanju Samson Opens Up About How A 25-Minute Call From Sachin Tendulkar Revived His Career

Returning to a hero’s welcome in his hometown, Sanju Samson, the newly crowned Player of the Tournament, has pulled back the curtain on the mental and technical overhaul that fueled his World Cup glory. In a candid interaction with reporters, Samson revealed that his match-winning performance in the final was the result of a "smarter" game plan and a pivotal mentorship with legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

The Kerala star, affectionately known as 'Chetta', admitted that he was "broken" after a poor run in the New Zealand series just months before the tournament. However, a series of deep conversations with the "Master Blaster" proved to be the turning point.

The 25-Minute Call That Resurrected a Career

Samson shared that while he had been in casual contact with Tendulkar for years, it was during his most recent lean patch that the legend stepped in with a life-changing intervention. According to reports from The Economic Times, Tendulkar spoke with Samson for 25 minutes, sharing personal stories from his own career struggles and providing a roadmap for mental resilience.

"Even a day before the World Cup final, he contacted me and asked whether everything was ready. It is not something everyone gets, and I am very happy about it," Samson said.

The mentorship gave Samson the clarity needed to abandon his old habit of trying to attack every delivery. By the time he walked out at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the final, he was a different batter, composed, calculated, and ultimately, the architect of an 89-run masterclass that helped secure India's third title.

Digital Detox: Switching Off the Noise

Beyond the technical shifts, Samson identified social media as a "double-edged sword" that requires careful handling. To preserve his mental peace during the high-pressure tournament, the wicketkeeper-batter took the drastic step of switching off his phone for an entire month.

Samson let a dedicated team manage his public accounts while he retreated into a digital detox.

"When I cut it off, the outside noise could be controlled. When the World Cup is happening in the country, there is a lot of noise. I cut it off and focused on cricket," Samson explained to the press.

A Tearful Tribute to the Fans

Reflecting on his journey from being benched in the 2024 edition to becoming a national hero in 2026, Samson was visibly moved by the support of his home state. He revealed that during his lowest moments, his wife would show him videos of fans praying for his success—a gesture that often moved him to tears.

"When I was not selected in the team... people stood with me during my setbacks. I felt a responsibility to give back for their support. I dedicate this performance to the people of the state," Samson added.