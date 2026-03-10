Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026 Schedule: BCCI Confirms Schedule Release For March 12; First 20 Days To Be Unveiled

IPL 2026 Schedule: The wait is almost over. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirms the IPL 2026 schedule arrives March 12, starting with a 20-day partial release.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 02:49 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 Schedule: The wait for the IPL 2026 schedule is finally ending. In a move that brings clarity to millions of fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the fixtures for the 19th edition will be unveiled on Thursday, March 12. While the initial expectation was for an announcement during the T20 World Cup final, the board opted for a slight delay to finalize logistical details. The upcoming season is officially set to commence on March 28. BCCI is set to release the first 20-day schedule following their announcement to release the schedule in two phases.

The Staggered Release Strategy

The BCCI is adopting a two-phase approach for the 2026 season. According to a statement by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia to news agency IANS, the announcement this Thursday will only cover the first 20 days of the competition.

"We plan to announce IPL 2026 schedule by March 12. For now, we are going to announce the IPL 2026 schedule for the first 20 days," the secretary confirmed.

According to some reports, this partial rollout allows the governing council to maintain flexibility as they monitor the ongoing conflict in West Asia that threatens logistics for overseas players and also the legislative assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Navigating Complex Logistical Hurdles

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to host the IPL 2026 opening match, a much-anticipated playoff, and the grand final. The IPL 2026 opening fixture marks an emotional return for the iconic ground, serving as the first competitive cricket match at the venue since the tragic Bengaluru stampede that resulted in 11 deaths and numerous injuries. According to earlier reports, the delay in releasing the tournament fixtures was caused by venue disagreements between franchises and state associations, alongside broader geopolitical tensions currently impacting West Asia. The 19th edition of the league is officially scheduled to kick off on March 28.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
BCCI IPL 2026 Schedule IPL 226 IPL 2026 Fixtures
