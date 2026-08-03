Who Is Auqib Nabi, Pacer Set To Replace Injured Jasprit Bumrah In Sri Lanka Tests?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests due to knee injury.

Auqib Nabi replaces Bumrah, earns maiden national call-up.

Nabi becomes third J&K player, consistent domestic performer.

Auqib Nabi Replaces Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian cricket team faces a potential setback ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he continues to recover from a persistent knee injury. In his absence, Jammu & Kashmir’s standout fast bowler, Auqib Nabi, is expected to earn his maiden call-up to the national side. Nabi, who has impressed consistently in the domestic circuit over the past few seasons, could become the latest player from the region to represent India at the highest level.

Who Is Auqib Nabi?

Born on November 4, 1996, in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, Auqib Nabi is a right-arm medium-fast bowler renowned for his ability to swing the ball both ways.

He has been a remarkably consistent performer in Indian domestic cricket, named Player of the Tournament in Jammu & Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy maiden title-winning campaign.

Notably, Nabi once picked up four wickets in four consecutive deliveries during a Duleep Trophy fixture.

Recognising his potential, Delhi Capitals picked him up for a massive Rs 8 crore during the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ: Bumrah Ruled Out! India Turn To This Fast Bowler For Sri Lanka Test Series

Bumrah Ruled Out Due To Knee Injury

Jasprit Bumrah’s knee injury has turned out to be more severe than initial assessments suggested.

The sports science team at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru advised against rushing the lead pacer back into action, keeping in mind Team India’s demanding schedule ahead.

A source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Bumrah is not fully fit and that Auqib Nabi has been chosen as his replacement. Even if Bumrah recovers near the end of the series, the medical staff likely may not risk his workload.

Maiden National Call-Up For Auqib Nabi

If selected, this will mark the first time Auqib Nabi joins the senior Indian national squad.

Upon his debut, he would become only the third cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to earn a national call-up, following in the footsteps of Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik.

Nabi has been a driving force behind J&K's domestic success, picking up over 100 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons. In addition to his primary role as a seam bowler, he is also known for contributing useful runs in the lower order.

Schedule For The Sri Lanka Test Series

The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to kick off on August 15, 2026. The first Test match will be played in Galle, while the second Test will take place in Colombo starting August 23, 2026.

Bumrah's exclusion adds to Team India's growing list of fitness concerns. Key players including Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar are already ruled out of at least the first Test match due to hamstring injuries.

Meanwhile, batter B. Sai Sudharsan is currently recovering from an injury at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, with a final decision on his availability expected in the coming days.